Women's esports initiative launches as first-of-its-kind in the UK to tackle shocking statistical anomaly

It's a quite stunning statistic.

Women make up 47 per cent of all gamers in the UK. But of all esports pros, only five per cent are women.

That's why a women's only esports initiative has been introduced as the first of its kind in the UK, in a bid to improve diversity and inclusion in the gaming world.

The series of tournaments, kicking off in April, provide a platform for talented women gamers to showcase their skills, and will be the first women's esports tournament to award professional contracts as well as cash prizes to winners.

The women's esports initiative is being brought to life by Sky Broadband in partnership with the Guild Esports company, co-owned by David Beckham.

Why one of the biggest statistical anomalies in sport is being addressed - Sky Broadband is launching a series of women's tournaments in partnership with Guild Esports.

Ruby Allenby, Fortnite pro esports player and the first gamer to graduate from the Guild's Academy, said: "It's about time we level the playing field and get more talented gamers who are women into the spotlight. This initiative is a great way to make gaming more inclusive and show everyone what we've got.

"I can't wait to watch the event, cheer on the competitors, and see some real game-changers in action!"

The initiative is made up of two tournaments: Racers Eseries, a SIM racing-based competition, and the Soccer Eseries, an esports football tournament, culminating in the Women's Esports Finals.

With a total prize pot of £50,000 split between the tournaments, all competitors at the Women's Esports Finals will receive a cash prize, with the two ultimate winners of the Racers Eseries and Soccer Eseries also awarded a pro contract each and free Sky Broadband for 18 months.

The tournaments

Racers Eseries - taking place from April 26 to May 19 in person and online: SIM racing-based - 10 gamers will make it through to the Women's Esports Finals

Soccer Eseries - date to be announced later in 2024: A football-based Women's Esports tournament, the top four gamers making it through to the Women's Esports Finals

Women's Esports Finals - date to be announced later in 2024: The UK's first-of-its-kind Women's Esports Final hosted live from Sky's HQ.

Despite the growing popularity of esports and large prize funds, research by Bryter revealed over half (56 per cent) of women feel that there is a great lack of women gamers in esports, and similarly 54 per cent agree that the gaming community isn't doing enough to encourage women gamers.

However, the report also found that 36 per cent of women gamers would consider entering an esports tournament.

The launch forms part of wider activity by Sky Broadband to make the industry inclusive and equal for all. Last year Sky Broadband partnered with Guild Esports and charity Cybersmile on the #NoRoomForAbuse campaign to address the abuse women face when gaming online. Research found almost half (49 per cent) of women in the UK have faced abuse with 80 per cent of those revealing messages had been of a sexual nature.

Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports added: "With women representing 47 per cent of all gamers in the UK, it's high time we create opportunities for talented women gamers to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

"We look forward to witnessing gaming enthusiasts across the country and beyond taking part in this unique opportunity."

For more information, visit sky.com/womeningaming. Information on how you can get involved and sign up for Racers will be coming soon. Entrants must be 18 or over and UK residents.

