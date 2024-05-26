British event rider Georgie Campbell dies after fall from horse

British eventer Georgie Campbell dies after fall from horse at Bicton International Trials; British Eventing statement asks for privacy for Campbell's family and says no further details about death will be shared; Campbell was married to Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team

Georgie Campbell, seen here riding Darcy De La Rose, died after a fall from a horse on Sunday

British equestrian rider Georgie Campbell has died after falling from a horse at the Bicton International Trials in Devon.

Campbell, who was competing on the final day of the event, was immediately attended to by medical staff but could not be saved, said British Eventing.

The governing body said in a statement: "It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident while competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon on Sunday.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

"The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and waked back to the stable and is uninjured.

"To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

Campbell's career wins included a triumph on Global Quest at Ligniers in 2022, while she also competed in five-star events such as Badminton and Burghley.

She most recently placed third with Global Quest at Osberton.

Campbell was married to fellow equestrian rider Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team.