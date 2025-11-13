Sky Sports launches new 'Halo' TikTok channel aimed at female sports fans

Sky Sports has launched Sky Sports Halo, a brand-new TikTok channel created specifically to engage and entertain female sports fans.

Sky Sports Halo provides an inclusive, dedicated platform for women to enjoy and explore content from all sports, while amplifying female voices and perspectives.

It offers a safe, positive space for women to connect, comment, and celebrate sport and culture together.

The channel also aims to build a welcoming community for female fans, whether casual or committed, through fun, trend-led, and relatable content.

Followers can expect a mix of behind-the-scenes insights, sport fashion and lifestyle content, pop culture moments as well as match clips and, on occasion, live sport - blending entertainment, inspiration, and the latest sports news.

Sky Sports Halo will act as a "little sister" account and joins Sky Sports' existing portfolio of five TikTok channels across football, boxing, and F1.

Sky Sports recently surpassed 2 billion views and 167 million engagements on TikTok, and the platform has the highest engagement rate among female audiences across all Sky Sports social channels.

Fans can enjoy live sport on Sky Sports Halo on Sunday, November 16 when England Netball face New Zealand in the Vitality Netball International Series.

The match will be livestreamed at 3pm from the Copper Box Arena, part of a three-match series between the Vitality Roses and the Silver Ferns, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Halo will be unveiled at the TikTok awards on Thursday, November 13 where Sky is the headline sponsor.

Follow @SkySportsHalo on TikTok to join the community and experience sports content created specifically for female fans.