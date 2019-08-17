Para swimmer Ellen Keane on GAA work experience in Dublin

Watch out, there's a presenter wannabe lurking in the GAA studios!

Ellen Keane is now a social media professional and loves hurling.

It's all down to a few incredible days for the 24-year-old Para swimmer with the Sky Sports GAA production team at Croke Park Stadium for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals.

So what did Sky Sports Scholar Ellen get up to at the end of July in her home city of Dublin?

What an amazing time I had. It was incredible. I did so much and I fell in love with a sport I knew nothing about but most importantly I learnt so much from the team in the studio.

I learnt the importance of being curious and asking the right question to create a story which people would want to know.

Ellen said she was "in awe" of how the presenters performed their duties

One hour before the start of each match the Sky presenters and pundits hosted a pre-game analysis and my job was to keep followers on Twitter and Instagram up to speed with what was going on in the studio and give results of the matches.

The presenters and crew were very open and encouraged me to document anything I thought would be interesting.

I wanted to encourage interaction and I created polls of "who do you think will win?" and asked followers for their questions to the presenters.

It seemed to go down well and the presenters enjoyed giving their answers in videos. I also documented the studio, the presenters getting ready and what happened during the match.

My second day I got some lovely positive feedback on the interaction questions and polls. My constructive feedback was on the length of the Instagram story which was too long, mistakes in the story and some of my comments could have been kept private.

2:31 Ellen Keane's video diary from the first World Series event of the year in Glasgow Ellen Keane's video diary from the first World Series event of the year in Glasgow

But I found the feedback helped and I changed my approach slightly for the second day.

I found the environment with the crew and presenters in the studio so welcoming, carefree yet very professional.

I felt awkward the first hour on day one, but the team made me feel at home. The presenters were so open and willing to answer any questions I had.

Presenter Rachel Wyse showed me how to prepare for the show and how she creates a script. I learnt from observing Brian Carney the importance of storytelling.

He asked all the right questions for a story to be developed for the viewers. The knowledge the pundits had on the game was extraordinary and together the pundits and presenters created their script.

Communication was the key skill for keeping the studio run smoothly. I also learnt the importance of having each other's back.

With the social media I learned quickly the good and not so good practices. It's an area I could continue to improve on.

Learning on the job was an eye opener and the more I did it the better I was. I already have some ideas which I think could work if I did it again such as pitch side content, stadium content, and fan content, with a clear idea of a beginning, middle and end.

Overall, it was just amazing and I was in awe of the presenters and that's something I hope to master one day!