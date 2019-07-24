Jamie Carragher & Brian O'Driscoll launch the new 'Sports Extra' pack on Sky

Jamie Carragher and Brian O'Driscoll at the launch of the new Sports Extra pack on Sky (Picture: Sportsfile)

Jamie Carragher (Sky Sports Football analyst and former Liverpool player) and Brian O'Driscoll (BT Sport Rugby analyst and former Ireland and Leinster captain) were at Sky Ireland today to launch 'Sports Extra' on Sky - the new sports pack which includes BT Sport & Premier Sports.

'Sports Extra', which has six sports channels; BT Sport 1, 2, 3, ESPN and Premier Sports 1 & 2, will be available from August 1 at amazing value. New and existing Sky Sports customers will get Sports Extra for just €10, while non Sky Sports customers will be able to purchase the new pack for €17.*

With the new pack, sports fans will be able to watch an unbeatable range of sports, including every single live Premier League game, all in one place.

Sky Sports and the new Sports Extra pack will be available through one monthly subscription from August 1 and interested customers can pre-register now at www.sky.ie/sportsextra

From August 1st, customers will be able to seamlessly sign up for the new pack online and hassle-free with just a couple of clicks.

Commenting at today's launch, JD Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, Sky Ireland, said: "Not only will Sports Extra be available to sports fans at amazing value but it means less hassle for our customers who'll be able to enjoy unbeatable sporting action all in one place through one monthly subscription."

The new Sports Extra pack includes: With the new pack, sports fans will be able to watch an unbeatable range of sports, including every single live Premier League game, all in one place. BT Sport: * 52 Premier League games * UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League * Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Rugby, plus more Premier Sports * 53 Premier League games, including exclusive Saturday 3pm kick-offs * Serie A, Eredivisie, Scottish FA Cup, plus more Sky Sports Non Sky Sports subscribers can join or upgrade today and enjoy dedicated sports channels across Sky Sports, which includes: * 128 Premier League games, including the top picks every weekend * Exclusive GAA Championship games * All 4 Golf Majors plus PGA Tour and European Tour * UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers and more

And with so much live sport destined for Sky this season, Sky Q will deliver the ultimate viewing experience with brilliant sporting moments captured in Ultra HD. Sky Q's sports personalisation feature highlights the viewers' favourite sports and teams, seamlessly integrating with the Sky Sports app, ensuring customers always know what's on and the latest breaking news.

