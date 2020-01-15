Alpine skier Marta Bassino hits World Cup podium again in Austria

Italian Sky Scholar Marta Bassino enjoys another podium finish

Marta Bassino's season continues to shine with another sparkling performance on the slopes in Austria.

Just over four weeks after her first World Cup gold in Killington in the giant slalom, the Italian Sky Sports Scholar impressed again as many of her top rivals struggled in the icy conditions.

Three-time defending overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin may be streets ahead in the overall standings but she tumbled - the first time the American failed to finish a World Cup slalom for two years.

As fellow Italian Federica Brignone secured top spot in the combined event, Bassino was just 0.82 seconds behind with a second place in the Super-G and another podium finish.

Bassino said: "I'm so happy about my third place. Super combined is a complicated discipline as you have to be prepared to switch and change the rhythm from Super-G to slalom and from long to rapid turns.

"I love speed and I always have a lot of fun in Super-G and I'm very proud of my run. The slope was hard but I manage to ski and a get a very good second place.

"Slalom is always a fight for me but I won my battle - finishing third means a lot for me."