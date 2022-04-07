Australian Grand Prix, Man City vs Liverpool, The Masters all live on Sky Sports' Sunday Special

It is a jam-packed Sunday on Sky Sports this weekend with action from around the globe for you to enjoy. Here's our guide to Sunday Special - a day where you won't need to leave your sofa...

Australian Grand Prix - 4.30am, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have had a respectful battle so far in the first two races of the F1 season

The Australian Grand Prix kicks off our big day of live sport. Will Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle it out once again in the third race of the Formula One season or will another driver take centre stage?

With four DRS zones available on Melbourne's Albert Park track, it is shaping up to be an exciting contest.

You can catch the build-up from 4.30am with the race live from 5:55am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Formula One, with Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, Karun Chandhok, Paul Di Resta, Johnny Herbert, David Croft, Rachel Brookes and Simon Lazenby all in Australia providing expert analysis and insight.

Manchester City vs Liverpool - 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

The top-of-the-table clash between Man City and Liverpool kicks off at 4:30pm, live on Super Sunday

Manchester City's huge Premier League clash against Liverpool takes place on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

With just one point separating champions City and Liverpool at the top of the table, a win for either side could be a vital moment in what is shaping up to be a tense battle for the Premier League title.

Coverage at the Etihad Stadium starts at 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

There will be a bumper line-up in the Sky Sports studio with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Micah Richards all in attendance.

The Masters final day - 6.30pm, Sky Sports Golf and 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Butch Harmon picks his top five shots in the history of The Masters Butch Harmon picks his top five shots in the history of The Masters

An exciting final day of Masters play will round off an action-packed Sunday Special on Sky Sports. Will we see Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm or even Tiger Woods in the hunt for another major victory at Augusta National?

The full schedule for the day looks like this:

9am-noon: Masters Breakfast LIVE!

3pm-6.30pm: The Masters build-up LIVE!

6.30pm-12.30am: The Masters: Day four LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 3.15pm Featured Groups, 3.30pm Holes 4-6, 4pm On the Range, 4.45pm Amen Corner, 5.30pm Holes 15-16

You can also watch a live stream of Amen Corner on the Sky Sports App and on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

And that's not all....

There's plenty more sport throughout the day, including action from the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers take on St Mirren from 11.30am and, from 2pm, the Premier League takes over as Norwich face Burnley at Carrow Road in a relegation battle. You can catch both matches on Sky Sports Main Event.

You can also see a huge world title fight from the USA, cricket from around the world, NBA, rugby league, netball and horse racing.

Football

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles Football Club - 12.50am, Sky Sports Football

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren vs Rangers - 11.30am, Sky Sports Football

Premier League: Norwich vs Burnley - 1pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Bundesliga: Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen - 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Championship: Fulham vs Coventry City - 2.55pm, Sky Sports Football, Red Button

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim - 6.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Boxing​

Fight Night International: Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han - 2am, Sky Sports Action

Cricket

Test match: South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8.30am, Sky Sports Mix

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 10.50am, Sky Sports Cricket

IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants​​​​​​​ - 2.50pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Basketball

NBA: Milwaukee @ Cleveland, 8.15pm - Sky Sports Arena

NBA 360, 8.30pm - Sky Sports Mix

Rugby League

NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs Wests Tigers​​​​​​​ - 7am, Sky Sports Action

NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers​​​​​​​ - 9.10am, Sky Sports Arena

Netball

Suncorp Netball: Queensland Firebirds vs West Coast Fever - 4.30am, Sky Sports Mix

Suncorp Netball: Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - 6.45am, Sky Sports Mix

Horse Racing

Hong Kong Racing - 6am, Sky Sports Racing

Raceday Live - 12.30pm, Sky Sports Racing

Stateside Live - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Racing

Indycar

Streets of Long Beach - 8pm, Sky Sports F1

Pool

World Pool Championship Day Five - 11am and 5.30pm, Sky Sports Action

