Sky Sports named 2023 Broadcaster of the Year among seven wins at Broadcast Sport Awards in London

Stuart Broad and Sky Sports Cricket won TV Moment of the Year (pic: Alicia Clarke)

Sky Sports was named the 2023 Sports Broadcaster of the Year at Thursday evening's Broadcast Sport Awards.

Sky Sports was praised for its coverage and innovation in a year which has included high-profile events such as The Ashes, the Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup, Manchester City's treble win, the British Grand Prix, the Netball World Cup and one of the closest WSL title races in years.

In total, Sky Sports won seven awards, with Tamsin Greenway named Pundit of the Year for her work on netball and cricket's Nasser Hussain winning Sports Commentator of the Year.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Stuart Broad collected the award for TV Moment of the Year for taking a wicket which tied The Ashes series with the final delivery of his career, while Sky Sports F1's coverage of the British Grand Prix was named Sports Production of the Year.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The award for Best Social Media Campaign went to Sky Sports' WSL show The Dub, while Sky Sports Football was recognised for the Best Use of Data & Insight.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In addition to victories for Sky Sports, the award for Sports Documentary of the Year was also picked up by Sky and Noah Media for Hatton.

Tamsin Greenway was named Pundit of the Year for 2023 (pic: Alicia Clarke)

"2023 has been a fantastic year for Sky Sports, and most importantly for all our customers and viewers across our screens," said Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports.

"We've lived up to our 'greatest show' billing, setting numerous audience records and delivering on our ambition to entertain and innovate in all that we do."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The winners were revealed at a celebratory gala awards dinner at the London Hilton on Thursday night. with more than 600 attendees.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Trophies won by Sky Sports and Sky at the 2023 Broadcast Sport Awards (from a total of 17 nominations):

Sky Sports collected the Sports Broadcaster of the Year prize (pic: Alicia Clarke)

Best Social Media Campaign - The Dub

Best Use of Data & Insight - Sky Sports Football

Pundit of The Year - Tamsin Greenway

Sports Commentator of the Year - Nasser Hussain

Sports Production of the Year - 2023 British GP, Sky Sports F1

TV Moment of the Year - Stuart Broad, Sky Sports Cricket

Sports Broadcaster of the Year - Sky Sports

Sports Documentary of the Year - Hatton - Noah Media, with Sky Studios

Upgrade to Sky Sports now to watch our innovative coverage for yourself - or stream without a contract through NOW.