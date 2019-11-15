Drone Racing on Sky Sports
Twelve best pilots on the planet compete for coveted place in grand final - watch all 22 episodes on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145), starting on Wednesday
Clocking up speeds of 0-90mph in less than one second, the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship season returns to Sky Sports on Wednesday.
The 'most futuristic sport on the planet' enters its fourth season, with faster drones, more insane crashes and incredible First Person View racing around some iconic sports venues.
Twelve pilots will navigate high-speed DRL Racer4 drones through large-scale, neon-bright gates around complex, video-game like courses in iconic venues around the globe, including three professional sports stadiums, home to legendary NFL, MLS and MLB teams.
Watch DRL pilots blast through narrow tunnels, spin around hairpin-tight turns, and dive down buildings at alarmingly fast rates for the chance to be crowned the 2019 DRL Allianz world champion.
Tune in on Sky Sports Mix
Sky Sports will show 11 weeks of action, featuring 22 hour-long episodes every Wednesday until December across a range of exciting courses that promises all the thrills and spills of the high-speed action.
2019 DRL on Sky Sports
|Episode 1
|China Invitational Finals
|October 16, 4pm
|Episode 2
|China World Invitational Finals
|October 16, 7pm
|Episode 3
|Miami Level 1 Semi Final 1
|October 23, 4pm
|Episode 4
|Miami Level 1 Semi Final 2
|October 23, 7pm
|Episode 5
|Miami Level 2 Semi Final 1
|October 30, 4pm
|Episode 6
|Miami Level 2 Semi Final 2
|October 30, 7pm
|Episode 7
|Miami Level 1 Final
|November 6, 4pm
|Episode 8
|Miami Level 2 Final
|November 6, 7pm
|Episode 9
|Minneapolis Level 3 Semi Final 1
|November 13, 4pm
|Episode 10
|Minneapolis Level 3 Semi Final 2
|November 13, 7pm
|Episode 11
|Minneapolis Level 4 Semi Final 1
|November 20, 4pm
|Episode 12
|Minneapolis Level 4 Semi Final 2
|November 20, 7pm
|Episode 13
|Minneapolis Level 3 Final
|November 27, 4pm
|Episode 14
|Minneapolis Level 4 Final
|November 27, 7pm
|Episode 15
|Phoenix Level 5 Semi Final 1
|December 4, 4pm
|Episode 16
|Phoenix Level 5 Semi Final 2
|December 4, 7pm
|Episode 17
|Phoenix Level 6 Semi Final 1
|December 11, 4pm
|Episode 18
|Phoenix Level 6 Semi Final 2
|December 11, 7pm
|Episode 19
|Phoenix Level 6 Final
|December 16, TBC
|Episode 20
|Phoenix Level 5 Final
|December 16, TBC
|Episode 21
|Re-Cap Levels 1-6
|December 23, TBC
|Episode 22
|Phoenix Level 7 Final
|December 23, TBC
Each level features semi-finals and a final, so every week we will bring you two hours of back-to-back drone-filled drama as the pilots battle towards the Phoenix finale.
How will the DRL pilots cope with the most vertical course of the season? They're back at Major League Soccer's Allianz Field to battle it out for a place in next week's Level 4 Finals.
Catch the action at 10am and 7.30pm this Saturday on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145).
Drone Racing League is the global, professional drone racing circuit. For more information on the league, its pilots and drones follow this link.