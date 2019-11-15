Drone Racing on Sky Sports

0:32 DRL is back for a new season on Sky Sports DRL is back for a new season on Sky Sports

Clocking up speeds of 0-90mph in less than one second, the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship season returns to Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The 'most futuristic sport on the planet' enters its fourth season, with faster drones, more insane crashes and incredible First Person View racing around some iconic sports venues.

Twelve pilots will navigate high-speed DRL Racer4 drones through large-scale, neon-bright gates around complex, video-game like courses in iconic venues around the globe, including three professional sports stadiums, home to legendary NFL, MLS and MLB teams.

Watch DRL pilots blast through narrow tunnels, spin around hairpin-tight turns, and dive down buildings at alarmingly fast rates for the chance to be crowned the 2019 DRL Allianz world champion.

Tune in on Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports will show 11 weeks of action, featuring 22 hour-long episodes every Wednesday until December across a range of exciting courses that promises all the thrills and spills of the high-speed action.

2019 DRL on Sky Sports Episode 1 China Invitational Finals October 16, 4pm Episode 2 China World Invitational Finals October 16, 7pm Episode 3 Miami Level 1 Semi Final 1 October 23, 4pm Episode 4 Miami Level 1 Semi Final 2 October 23, 7pm Episode 5 Miami Level 2 Semi Final 1 October 30, 4pm Episode 6 Miami Level 2 Semi Final 2 October 30, 7pm Episode 7 Miami Level 1 Final November 6, 4pm Episode 8 Miami Level 2 Final November 6, 7pm Episode 9 Minneapolis Level 3 Semi Final 1 November 13, 4pm Episode 10 Minneapolis Level 3 Semi Final 2 November 13, 7pm Episode 11 Minneapolis Level 4 Semi Final 1 November 20, 4pm Episode 12 Minneapolis Level 4 Semi Final 2 November 20, 7pm Episode 13 Minneapolis Level 3 Final November 27, 4pm Episode 14 Minneapolis Level 4 Final November 27, 7pm Episode 15 Phoenix Level 5 Semi Final 1 December 4, 4pm Episode 16 Phoenix Level 5 Semi Final 2 December 4, 7pm Episode 17 Phoenix Level 6 Semi Final 1 December 11, 4pm Episode 18 Phoenix Level 6 Semi Final 2 December 11, 7pm Episode 19 Phoenix Level 6 Final December 16, TBC Episode 20 Phoenix Level 5 Final December 16, TBC Episode 21 Re-Cap Levels 1-6 December 23, TBC Episode 22 Phoenix Level 7 Final December 23, TBC

Each level features semi-finals and a final, so every week we will bring you two hours of back-to-back drone-filled drama as the pilots battle towards the Phoenix finale.

How will the DRL pilots cope with the most vertical course of the season? They're back at Major League Soccer's Allianz Field to battle it out for a place in next week's Level 4 Finals.

Catch the action at 10am and 7.30pm this Saturday on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145).

Drone Racing League is the global, professional drone racing circuit. For more information on the league, its pilots and drones follow this link.