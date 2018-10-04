Drone Racing on Sky Sports

Other Sports News

Last Updated: 04/10/18 10:09am
Drone Racing is back on Sky Sports on Friday October 5.

DRL 2018 series on Sky Sports Mix

Episode 5 Biosphere, Tuson Arizona - Semi Finals
Friday 5 October at 6pm

Episode 6 Biosphere, Tuson Arizona - Finals
Friday 12 October at 6pm

Level 3 Description: Biosphere2 is the home of Level 3, the first DRL race to take place both inside and outside. Pilots fly vertically over Biosphere's highest tower before turning inside and passing through several scientifically sustained ecosystems, including an ocean, desert and rainforest. It's a first-of-its-kind course that leads to a never-before-seen twist in the Finals.
Episode 7 Adventuredome, Las Vegas - Semi Finals
Friday 19 October at 6pm

Episode 8 Adventuredome, Las Vegas - Finals
Friday 26 October at 6pm

Episode 9 Allianze Riviera, Nice, France - Semi Finals
Friday 2 November at 6pm

Episode 10 Allianze Riviera, Nice, France - Finals
Friday 9 November at 6pm

Episode 11 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Semi Finals
Friday 16 November at 6pm

Episode 12 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Finals
Friday 23 November at 6pm

Episode 13 2018 Season Road to the Finals
Friday 30 November at 6pm

Episode 14 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia, Elimination Round
Friday 7 December at 6pm

Episode 15 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia
Friday 14 December at 6pm

