Drone Racing on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 04/10/18 10:08am
Drone Racing is back on Sky Sports on Friday October 5.
DRL 2018 series on Sky Sports Mix
Episode 5 Biosphere, Tuson Arizona - Semi Finals
Friday 5 October at 6pm
Episode 6 Biosphere, Tuson Arizona - Finals
Friday 12 October at 6pm
Level 3 Description: Biosphere2 is the home of Level 3, the first DRL race to take place both inside and outside. Pilots fly vertically over Biosphere's highest tower before turning inside and passing through several scientifically sustained ecosystems, including an ocean, desert and rainforest. It's a first-of-its-kind course that leads to a never-before-seen twist in the Finals.
Episode 7 Adventuredome, Las Vegas - Semi Finals
Friday 19 October at 6pm
Episode 8 Adventuredome, Las Vegas - Finals
Friday 26 October at 6pm
Episode 9 Allianze Riviera, Nice, France - Semi Finals
Friday 2 November at 6pm
Episode 10 Allianze Riviera, Nice, France - Finals
Friday 9 November at 6pm
Episode 11 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Semi Finals
Friday 16 November at 6pm
Episode 12 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Finals
Friday 23 November at 6pm
Episode 13 2018 Season Road to the Finals
Friday 30 November at 6pm
Episode 14 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia, Elimination Round
Friday 7 December at 6pm
Episode 15 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia
Friday 14 December at 6pm