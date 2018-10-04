Drone Racing on Sky Sports

1:31 Featured lap drone racing Featured lap drone racing

Drone Racing is back on Sky Sports on Friday October 5.

DRL 2018 series on Sky Sports Mix

Episode 5 Biosphere, Tuson Arizona - Semi Finals

Friday 5 October at 6pm

Episode 6 Biosphere, Tuson Arizona - Finals

Friday 12 October at 6pm

Level 3 Description: Biosphere2 is the home of Level 3, the first DRL race to take place both inside and outside. Pilots fly vertically over Biosphere's highest tower before turning inside and passing through several scientifically sustained ecosystems, including an ocean, desert and rainforest. It's a first-of-its-kind course that leads to a never-before-seen twist in the Finals.

1:36 4 up drone racing 4 up drone racing

Episode 7 Adventuredome, Las Vegas - Semi Finals

Friday 19 October at 6pm

Episode 8 Adventuredome, Las Vegas - Finals

Friday 26 October at 6pm

Episode 9 Allianze Riviera, Nice, France - Semi Finals

Friday 2 November at 6pm

Episode 10 Allianze Riviera, Nice, France - Finals

Friday 9 November at 6pm

Episode 11 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Semi Finals

Friday 16 November at 6pm

Episode 12 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Finals

Friday 23 November at 6pm

Episode 13 2018 Season Road to the Finals

Friday 30 November at 6pm

Episode 14 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia, Elimination Round

Friday 7 December at 6pm

Episode 15 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia

Friday 14 December at 6pm