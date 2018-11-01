Drone Racing on Sky Sports
This week, the glamorous Cote D'Azur hosts the latest Level of Drone Racing at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, live on Sky Sports on Friday, November 2 and Sunday, November 4.
DRL 2018 series on Sky Sports Mix
Episode 9 Allianz Riviera Nice, France - Level 5 Semi-finals
Friday, November 2 at 6pm & 9pm. Sunday at 4pm.
Twelve pilots travel to the south of France for Level 5, at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice. The stadium, home of Nice Football Club, features the most extreme ascents this season, followed by gut-wrenching dives, and long straights that push the Racer3 drones to their highest speeds yet. For five pilots, it's the last race of the season, and their final chance to clinch a spot in the World Championship. Who can pull off an upset and who is done for the season?
- Course Length: 1610m
- Includes a massive 40m dive through the center of Allianz Riviera stadium and into the inner stadium concourses
- The course passes through the Allianz Riviera Players Entrance before the drones turned back for lap 2
- A mostly wide open course that includes three very tight, tricky sections that were challenging in their own right.
Episode 10 Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - Finals
Friday 9 November at 6pm
Episode 11 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Semi Finals
Friday 16 November at 6pm
Episode 12 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Finals
Friday 23 November at 6pm
Episode 13 2018 Season Road to the Finals
Friday 30 November at 6pm
Episode 14 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia, Elimination Round
Friday 7 December at 6pm
Episode 15 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia
Friday 14 December at 6pm