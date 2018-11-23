Other Sports News

Drone Racing on Sky Sports

Level 6 comes from the BMW Welt Museum in Munich, Germany

Last Updated: 23/11/18 2:22pm
0:56
DRL Allianz Riviera: Level 5 has its extreme ascents and high speed racing
We're edging to the climax of the season with the very last chance to make it to the World Championships., live on Sky Sports Friday, November 23 and Sunday, November 25.

DRL 2018 series on Sky Sports Mix

Episode 12 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany
Friday, November 23 at 7.30pm & Sunday, November 25 at 2.30pm.

Level 6 comes from the BMW Welt Museum in Munich, Germany and is the last regular event of the season. It's also the last chance for all the pilots to qualify for the World Championship. Cheered on by a massive audience who are in the thick of proceedings when the pilots fly under and over a bridge filled with fans. Who can pull off an upset and who is done for the season?
1:31
DRL Allianz Riviera Featured Lap: Dunkan has something to prove on his home track
  • Course Length: 1568m
  • Includes some unique and historic cars and motorcyles on display at the museum
1:39
DRL Allianz Riviera 4 up
Episode 12 BMW Welt, Munich, Germany - Finals
Friday 23 November at 6pm

Episode 13 2018 Season Road to the Finals
Friday 30 November at 6pm

Episode 14 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia, Elimination Round
Friday 7 December at 6pm

Episode 15 2018 World Championship, Saudi Arabia
Friday 14 December at 6pm

