Drone Racing on Sky Sports

Clocking up speeds of 0-90mph in less than one second, the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship season returns to Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The 'most futuristic sport on the planet' enters its fourth season, with faster drones, more insane crashes and incredible First Person View racing around some iconic sports venues.

Twelve pilots will navigate high-speed DRL Racer4 drones through large-scale, neon-bright gates around complex, video-game like courses in iconic venues around the globe, including three professional sports stadiums, home to legendary NFL, MLS and MLB teams.

Watch DRL pilots blast through narrow tunnels, spin around hairpin-tight turns and dive down buildings at alarmingly fast rates for the chance to be crowned the 2019 DRL Allianz world champion.

Tune in on Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports will bring 11 weeks of action, featuring 22 hour-long episodes across a range of exciting courses that promises all the thrills and spills of the high-speed action.

2019 DRL on Sky Sports Episode 1 China Invitational Finals October 16, 4pm Episode 2 China World Invitational Finals October 16, 5pm Episode 3 Miami Level 1 Semi Final 1 October 23, 4pm Episode 4 Miami Level 1 Semi Final 2 October 23, 5pm Episode 5 Miami Level 2 Semi Final 1 October 30, 4pm Episode 6 Miami Level 2 Semi Final 2 October 30, 5pm Episode 7 Miami Level 1 Final November 6, 4pm Episode 8 Miami Level 2 Final November 6, 5pm Episode 9 Minneapolis Level 3 Semi Final 1 November 13, 4pm Episode 10 Minneapolis Level 3 Semi Final 2 November 13, 5pm Episode 11 Minneapolis Level 4 Semi Final 1 November 20, 4pm Episode 12 Minneapolis Level 4 Semi Final 2 November 20, 5pm Episode 13 Minneapolis Level 3 Final November 27, 4pm Episode 14 Minneapolis Level 4 Final November 27, 5pm Episode 15 Phoenix Level 5 Semi Final 1 December 4, 4pm Episode 16 Phoenix Level 5 Semi Final 2 December 4, 5pm Episode 17 Phoenix Level 6 Semi Final 1 December 11, 4pm Episode 18 Phoenix Level 6 Semi Final 2 December 11, 5pm Episode 19 Phoenix Level 6 Final December 16, 3pm Episode 20 Phoenix Level 5 Final December 16, 4pm Episode 21 Re-Cap Levels 1-6 December 23, 6pm Episode 22 Phoenix Level 7 Final December 23, 7pm

Each level features semi-finals and a final, so every week we will bring you two hours of back-to-back drone-filled drama as the pilots battle towards the Phoenix finale.

Drone Racing League is the global, professional drone racing circuit, for more information on the league, its pilots and drones follow this link