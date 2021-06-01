Commonwealth Games: Volunteer programme open for Birmingham 2022

Athletes will be looking for the volunteers to shape what should be an exciting and prosperous games in Birmingham

Individuals are now able to apply to volunteer at the 2022 Comonwealth Games in Birmingham, which start on July 28 next year.

The volunteers will be known as the Commonwealth Collective and the search has started to find 13,000 people that will complete one million hours of volunteer time.

The majority of volunteer roles don't need any formal experience or qualifications, full training will be provided, and roles include drivers, first aiders, kit carriers, courtside assistants and a vast number of other positions.

The forthcoming Commonwealth Games is the largest sporting and cultural event ever to be held in the West Midlands.

The Commonwealth Collective aims to be a dynamic group that will reflect the diversity of the West Midlands and the Commonwealth.

Applicants need to be aged 18 by January 1, 2022 and will be able to indicate their specific areas of interest within their application. There will also be a young volunteer programme for those aged 14 to 17 and that will open in the autumn.

Our volunteers will be part of something special and the collective will celebrate the unique qualities of each and every one of them. We know that together the collective will be a shining example of the best of the human spirit John Crabtree - Birmingham 2022 chairman

"Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Commonwealth Games, the unsung heroes that allow us as athletes to succeed," Ellie Simmonds, the five-time Paralympic swimming champion and Birmingham 2022 board member, said.

"Volunteering at Birmingham 2022 will be a unique opportunity to contribute to the community and experience a home Games, so I'd encourage people of the West Midlands to submit an application. Even my parents and my coach are going to apply!"

Applications are now open to be a volunteer at Birmingham 2022 and join the Commonwealth Collective. To apply and find out more, visit www.birmingham2022.com