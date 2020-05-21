Coronavirus: New Zealand warn of America's Cup travel restrictions

New Zealand's Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford has admitted he is not sure when travel restrictions will be lifted

Travel restrictions could have an impact on next year's America's Cup but it is too soon to determine to what extent, New Zealand's government has warned.

With Team New Zealand set to defend the trophy next March, challenging teams are in the dark about when they can send advance parties to Auckland to commence their preparations.

While the rate of new infections have slowed in New Zealand, its borders remain shut to all except returning citizens and permanent residents, who then must be placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, who has responsibility for major events like the America's Cup, said there was still too much uncertainty to know when borders could be reopened.

The 2017 edition of the America's Cup was held in Bermuda

"At this stage it is hard to know the extent to which COVID-19 will affect the 36th Americas Cup in Auckland, however there is likely to be some impact," Twyford said in a statement.

"The Government is highly motivated to see the 36th Americas Cup go ahead.

"However, critical factors including restrictions on gatherings, and any restrictions for borders both here and internationally still have to be worked through."

Two of the challenging syndicates have expressed concern about when the restrictions might be lifted.

"We don't know when we can come down to New Zealand," Britain's Team INEOS UK chief executive Grant Simmer said.

"We need to get a forward party there to set up the base and start things happening. The New Zealand Government has been silent."

American Magic team director Terry Hutchinson is eager for testing to begin

There is also added uncertainty brought by the cancellation of warm-up regattas in Britain and Italy which has presented an issue for teams and their testing programmes.

American Magic syndicate head Terry Hutchinson told the New Zealand Herald the cancellations meant teams had to be in Auckland by July to trial their boats.

A series of warm-up races are scheduled to be held in Auckland before a regatta for the four challengers takes place next January-February.

The America's Cup is scheduled to start on March 6 next year.