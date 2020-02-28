Ben Ainslie and Great Britain steal the day in SailGP Season 2 debut

0:52 Ben Ainslie’s much-anticipated debut was masterful as the Great Britain SailGP Team swept all three races on Sydney Harbour Ben Ainslie’s much-anticipated debut was masterful as the Great Britain SailGP Team swept all three races on Sydney Harbour

In his first day of competing in the world’s fastest sail racing, Sir Ben Ainslie’s much-anticipated debut was masterful as the Great Britain SailGP Team swept all three races on Sydney Harbour in the kick-off to SailGP Season 2.

The British team wasted no time establishing itself as the championship front-runner - holding a comfortable lead heading into Saturday's finale.

Sydney Harbour lived up to its reputation as one of the world's finest sailing venues, delivering near-perfect conditions that saw the record-breaking F50s regularly fly at speeds near 40 knots.

Ainslie said: "It was an amazing day of racing. You can't really ask for better conditions than that, 15-20 knots southerly on Sydney Harbour. I think our team did a great job and the guys on the boat were fantastic. Great opening for us but now it's time to refocus for tomorrow."

Pegged as the favourites entering the season, the Australians struggled to get off to good starts throughout the day, scoring mixed results, with a second, third and fifth-place finish.

Despite this, the home team finds itself in position to secure a berth in the final match race, sitting tied for second with Japan.

After day one of racing, Ainslie and the British team find themselves at the top of the leaderboard with 30 points, followed by Japan and Australia tied with 23, the United States with 19, Spain with 15, followed by Denmark at 13 and France with five.