SailGP: Paul Goodison excited for first event at helm of British team
Season 2 of SailGP continues on Saturday as the second Sail Grand Prix of the season takes place in Italy; the action starts at 12:30pm live on Sky Sports Mix and the second day will take place at the same time on Sunday
Last Updated: 03/06/21 11:03pm
Paul Goodison says he's "super excited" to get started with the British SailGP team, as he prepares for his first event at the helm.
The Olympic gold medallist will be taking the lead for Great Britain during their next two SailGP Grand Prix events in Taranto and Plymouth.
Sir Ben Ainslie has stepped aside from the role of helmsman for the events due to 'long-standing personal commitments'.
The British team are the current leaders of the pack after the first event, having beaten their Australian rivals in the first winner-takes-all final of the season in Bermuda.
SailGP Season 2 - Live on Sky Sports
|Italy Grand Prix - Taranto
|June 5 and 6
|Great Britain Grand Prix - Plymouth
|July 17 and 18
|Denmark Grand Prix - Aarhus
|August 20 and 21
|France Grand Prix - Saint-Tropez
|September 11 and 12
|Spain Grand Prix - Cadiz
|October 9 and 10
|New Zealand Grand Prix - Christchurch
|January 29 and 30, 2022
|United States Grand Prix - San Francisco
|March 26 and 27, 2022
"This is my first time ever sailing on the F50 and I was very impressed by the team and the boat. It was just great to get out sailing again," Goodison said after enjoying some practice time in Italy.
"There is a little bit of apprehension for me going into my first event but to be honest, I am just super excited and just can't wait to get out there and start racing."
Could it BE anymore perfect here 😍 Having a reunion of our own out on the water here in Taranto! #TarantoSGP #PoweredbyNature @SailGPNZL @SailGPFRA @SailGPDEN @SailGPUSA pic.twitter.com/zNx9gklFll— SailGP (@SailGP) June 3, 2021
Arnaud Psarofaghis is another sailor who had his first two days in the driving seat of an F50. The double European champion in the foiling moth class is taking the wheel for the New Zealand SailGP team.
The Olympic Games' shift means that Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are stepping aside and moving into a supporting role for the SailGP events in Plymouth and Aarhus.
James Wierzbowski also arrives as a flight controller for the Kiwi outfit and Jason Saunders as a wing trimmer.
The United States SailGP team and Nathan Outteridge's Japan SailGP team have both been able to return to the water after their boats were severely damaged on the second day of racing in Bermuda.
"It is very exciting to be out sailing on the water today, especially for me at my home event," Francesco Bruni, Japan's flight controller said.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing a lot of fans. It's going to be very good racing in Taranto."
Watch every race day of SailGP Season 2, on Sky Sports. The second Sail Grand Prix takes place on Saturday ans Sunday, with coverage live on Sky Sports Mix from 12.30pm.