SailGP: Paul Goodison excited for first event at helm of British team

The British team go into the event at the top of the standings (Image Credit - Bob Martin for SailGP)

Paul Goodison says he's "super excited" to get started with the British SailGP team, as he prepares for his first event at the helm.

The Olympic gold medallist will be taking the lead for Great Britain during their next two SailGP Grand Prix events in Taranto and Plymouth.

Sir Ben Ainslie has stepped aside from the role of helmsman for the events due to 'long-standing personal commitments'.

The British team are the current leaders of the pack after the first event, having beaten their Australian rivals in the first winner-takes-all final of the season in Bermuda.

SailGP Season 2 - Live on Sky Sports Italy Grand Prix - Taranto June 5 and 6 Great Britain Grand Prix - Plymouth July 17 and 18 Denmark Grand Prix - Aarhus August 20 and 21 France Grand Prix - Saint-Tropez September 11 and 12 Spain Grand Prix - Cadiz October 9 and 10 New Zealand Grand Prix - Christchurch January 29 and 30, 2022 United States Grand Prix - San Francisco March 26 and 27, 2022

"This is my first time ever sailing on the F50 and I was very impressed by the team and the boat. It was just great to get out sailing again," Goodison said after enjoying some practice time in Italy.

"There is a little bit of apprehension for me going into my first event but to be honest, I am just super excited and just can't wait to get out there and start racing."

Arnaud Psarofaghis is another sailor who had his first two days in the driving seat of an F50. The double European champion in the foiling moth class is taking the wheel for the New Zealand SailGP team.

The Olympic Games' shift means that Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are stepping aside and moving into a supporting role for the SailGP events in Plymouth and Aarhus.

James Wierzbowski also arrives as a flight controller for the Kiwi outfit and Jason Saunders as a wing trimmer.

The United States SailGP team, helmed by Jimmy Spithill, capsized during the first race on day two in Bermuda (Image Credit - Bob Martin for SailGP)

The United States SailGP team and Nathan Outteridge's Japan SailGP team have both been able to return to the water after their boats were severely damaged on the second day of racing in Bermuda.

"It is very exciting to be out sailing on the water today, especially for me at my home event," Francesco Bruni, Japan's flight controller said.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing a lot of fans. It's going to be very good racing in Taranto."

Watch every race day of SailGP Season 2, on Sky Sports. The second Sail Grand Prix takes place on Saturday ans Sunday, with coverage live on Sky Sports Mix from 12.30pm.