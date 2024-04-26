World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets eighth title

The 2024 World Snooker Championship takes place in Sheffield between April 20 and May 6 with Ronnie O'Sullivan targeting a record eighth title.

O'Sullivan won the World Championship in 2022 to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns and comes into the 2024 event having won five titles so far this season, including The Masters and the UK Championship for a record eighth time each.

Ding Junhui, Mark Williams and Luca Brecel are among the seeds to have fallen in the first round, but O'Sullivan beat Jackson Page to reach round two, while Judd Trump saw off Hossein Vafaei.

David Gilbert dispatched Robert Milkins 13-4 to become the first player through to the quarter-finals.

Second-round draw - Best of 25 frames (seeding number in brackets)

David Gilbert 13-4 (16) Robert Milkins

Stephen Maguire vs (8) Shaun Murphy

Joe O'Connor vs (12) Kyren Wilson

(13) John Higgins vs (4) Mark Allen

(3) Judd Trump vs (14) Tom Ford

Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

Ryan Day vs (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan

Full first-round results - Best of 19 frames (seeding number in brackets)

(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert

(16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu

(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire

(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian

(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor

(12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale

(13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones

(4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams

(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei

(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden

(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones

(6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui

(7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski

(10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham

(15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

Image: Three-time world champion Mark Williams lost 10-9 to Si Jiahui in the first round at The Crucible

World Snooker Championship 2024 - second-round schedule

Saturday April 27

10am

Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy

Judd Trump vs Tom Ford

2.30pm

John Higgins vs Mark Allen

Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui

7pm

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

World Snooker Championship - tournament format Round one (last 32) - best of 19 frames

Round two (last 16) - best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals - best of 25 frames

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames

Final - best of 35 frames

Sunday April 28

10am

Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy

Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan

2.30pm

John Higgins vs Mark Allen

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

7pm

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan

Monday April 29

1pm

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan

7pm

John Higgins vs Mark Allen

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1

Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4

Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6

Where is the World Snooker Championship held?

Image: Four-time world champion Mark Selby was eliminated in the first round

The Crucible Theatre, in the heart of Sheffield, has staged the World Championship every year since 1977 and the venue's current contract runs until 2027.

O'Sullivan recently told The Sun that he would like to see the World Championship moved, suggesting Saudi Arabia and China as alternatives.

What do you get for making a maximum 147 break?

Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.

Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.

World Snooker Championship prize money Winner - £500,000

Runner-up - £200,000

Semi-final exit - £100,000

Quarter-final exit - £50,000

Second-round exit - £30,000

First-round exit - £20,000

World Snooker Championship - last 10 winners

2023: Luca Brecel

2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2018: Mark Williams

2017: Mark Selby

2016: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2014: Mark Selby