Judd Trump claims World Open Snooker title in China

Judd Trump won the World Open final in China

Judd Trump claimed his second ranking title of the season with a 10-5 win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the World Open final in China.

The world champion held off a mini-fightback from the Thai to clinch victory with breaks of 136 and 61 in the final two frames in Yushan.

Trump, who is also the world No 1, did most of the damage in the first session as he opened up a 7-2 lead on the back of runs of 58, 96, 78, 90, 85 and 68. He was also gifted a frame when Thepchaiya was forced to forfeit after failing three times to get out of a snooker.

It could have been even worse for Thepchaiya had the world No 37 not fluked a respotted black to take the ninth frame.

Trump moved within two of victory after a break of 64 at the start of the season session but Thepchaiya fought back by reeling off three successive frames.

Trump was not to be denied, however, and eased to his 13th ranking title in convincing style.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.