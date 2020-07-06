World Snooker Tour chief Barry Hearn is hopeful of Crucible crowd at World Championship

Barry Hearn is hopeful the World Championship in Sheffield will be able to host a crowd

World Snooker Tour chief Barry Hearn has says he is "determined to explore every avenue" in the hope of attracting a Crucible crowd to the World Championship.

Snooker's biggest tournament will run from July 31 to August 16 at the famous Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The WST remains in discussion around the possibility of welcoming spectators under government safety guidelines. Otherwise, the event will be played behind closed doors.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: "Detailed discussions with the relevant organisations are ongoing and we are determined to explore every avenue. We realise that to attend the World Championship is a once in a lifetime experience for many fans, and for everyone in the arena it is a magical occasion.

"The highest priority of course is the health and safety of fans and everyone connected with the event, so spectators will only be allowed if we are confident that this priority can be met. But we are working hard towards making this happen if it is possible."

This year's tournament could be played behind closed doors

The Championship League Snooker was the first professional sport to take place in the UK since the coronavirus lockdown and that was successfully followed by the Tour Championship at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Hearn added: "If there are fans in the arena they will be witnessing a unique sporting occasion. This would be a golden ticket, for the very lucky few. We urge fans to let us know their preferred option as soon as possible.

"We have already staged two successful snooker events in recent weeks and led the way in terms of the return of live sport."

