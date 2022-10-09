US Open Pool Championship: Defending champion Carlo Biado, Shane Van Boening and Joshua Filler headline

Carlo Biado will be aiming to defend his title at the US Open Pool Championship at Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City this week

Defending champion Carlo Biado, world No 1 Shane Van Boening and Joshua Filler headline the action at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City this week with the final two days of the tournament live on Sky Sports.

Filipino star Biado is set to meet Dalibor Nikolin in the opening match of the tournament as he leads the field of 256 along with the likes of five-time champion and newly-crowned world champion Van Boening, Filler, Skyler Woodward and many more big hitters set to go toe-to-toe with players from all four corners of the world over six days.

Nineball world No 1 Van Boening will start his quest for a sixth US Open title against rising star Joey Tate whilst 2019 champion Filler will take on Canada's Jeffrey Kennedy to start his week.

Jayson Shaw will be hoping to land a second US Open crown

This year's US Open sees the return of some of Asia's top talent with Ko Pin Yi meeting Ben Crawley and brother Ping Chung taking on Robert Blackiston.

Lee Van Corteza - the 2013 World Cup of Pool champion - will return against Andrew Finnigan.

Scotland's Jayson Shaw will go on the hunt for a second US Open crown against Vincent Beaurivage first up.

This tournament also sees Fedor Gorst, Kristina Tkach, and Margarita Fefilova all make their comebacks in the Nineball Arena and they will meet Coen Bell, Henrik Larsson, and Stephen Folan respectively.

Two-time Mosconi Cup MVP Woodward will take on Nicholas Yale and five-time US Open champion Earl Strickland will clash with Liu Ri Teng.

Bosnian Sanjin Pehlivanovic performed two jump shots in a row against Joshua Filler at last year's US Open Pool Championship

The race for Mosconi Cup places hots up

The race for the final two automatic spots on Team Europe and Team USA respectively for the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally's Las Vegas from November 30 to December 3 is heating up with only two ranking events left for players to book their spots. Who will make it?

The US Open Pool Championship heads back to its new home, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City as a field of 256 aims to take down one of the most prestigious titles in pool. Watch Friday and Saturday's action live on Sky Sports.