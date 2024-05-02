 Skip to content

World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan misses out on eighth title

Stuart Bingham ends Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of winning record eighth World Snooker Championship; Kyren Wilson, David Gilbert and Jak Jones also through to semi-finals; tournament runs from April 20 to May 6 at The Crucible in Sheffield

Friday 3 May 2024 18:50, UK

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 - Day Twelve - The Crucible Stuart Bingham celebrates victory against Ronnie O'Sullivan (not pictured) in the quarter-finals match on day twelve of the 2024 Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024.
Image: Stuart Bingham celebrates victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the World Championship quarter-finals

The 2024 World Snooker Championship has reached the semi-final stage with Stuart Bingham, Jak Jones, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert all in the mix to lift the trophy on Monday May 6.

Bingham, the champion in 2015 and conqueror of Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals this year, plays fellow qualifier Jones, while 12th seed and 2020 finalist Wilson meets Gilbert.

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames (May 2-4)

David Gilbert vs Kyren Wilson (12)
Jak Jones vs Stuart Bingham

Final - best of 35 frames (May 5-6)

TBC vs TBC

Ronnie O'Sullivan wins a record-equalling seventh world snooker title
Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan fell short in his attempts to win a record eighth World Snooker Championship

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule

Friday May 3

7pm
David Gilbert 8-8 Kyren Wilson

Saturday May 4

10am
Jak Jones 8-8 Stuart Bingham

2.30pm
David Gilbert vs Kyren Wilson (final session)

7pm
Jak Jones vs Stuart Bingham (finals session)

Sunday May 5

1pm and 7pm
Final

Monday May 6

1pm and 7pm
Final

World Snooker Championship - tournament format

  • Round one (last 32) - best of 19 frames
  • Round two (last 16) - best of 25 frames
  • Quarter-finals - best of 25 frames
  • Semi-finals - best of 33 frames
  • Final - best of 35 frames

Full quarter-final results - Best of 25 frames

David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire
(12) Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins (13)
(3) Judd Trump 9-13 Jak Jones
Stuart Bingham 13-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)

Full second-round results - Best of 25 frames

David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins (16)
Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy (8)
Joe O'Connor 6-13 Kyren Wilson (12)
(13) John Higgins 13-12 Mark Allen (4)
(3) Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford (14)
Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui
Jack Lisowski 11-13 Stuart Bingham
Ryan Day 7-13 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)

Full first-round results - Best of 19 frames

(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
(16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor
(12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
(13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
(4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
(6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
(7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
(10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
(15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

What do you get for making a maximum 147 break?

Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.

Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.

World Snooker Championship prize money

  • Winner - £500,000
  • Runner-up - £200,000
  • Semi-final exit - £100,000
  • Quarter-final exit - £50,000
  • Second-round exit - £30,000
  • First-round exit - £20,000

World Snooker Championship - last 10 winners

2023: Luca Brecel
2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2021: Mark Selby
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2018: Mark Williams
2017: Mark Selby
2016: Mark Selby
2015: Stuart Bingham
2014: Mark Selby

