World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan misses out on eighth title

Stuart Bingham ends Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of winning record eighth World Snooker Championship; Kyren Wilson, David Gilbert and Jak Jones also through to semi-finals; tournament runs from April 20 to May 6 at The Crucible in Sheffield
Friday 3 May 2024 18:50, UK
The 2024 World Snooker Championship has reached the semi-final stage with Stuart Bingham, Jak Jones, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert all in the mix to lift the trophy on Monday May 6.
Bingham, the champion in 2015 and conqueror of Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals this year, plays fellow qualifier Jones, while 12th seed and 2020 finalist Wilson meets Gilbert.
David Gilbert vs Kyren Wilson (12)
Jak Jones vs Stuart Bingham
TBC vs TBC
Friday May 3
7pm
David Gilbert 8-8 Kyren Wilson
Saturday May 4
10am
Jak Jones 8-8 Stuart Bingham
2.30pm
David Gilbert vs Kyren Wilson (final session)
7pm
Jak Jones vs Stuart Bingham (finals session)
Sunday May 5
1pm and 7pm
Final
Monday May 6
1pm and 7pm
Final
David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire
(12) Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins (13)
(3) Judd Trump 9-13 Jak Jones
Stuart Bingham 13-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)
David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins (16)
Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy (8)
Joe O'Connor 6-13 Kyren Wilson (12)
(13) John Higgins 13-12 Mark Allen (4)
(3) Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford (14)
Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui
Jack Lisowski 11-13 Stuart Bingham
Ryan Day 7-13 Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)
(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
(16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor
(12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
(13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
(4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
(6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
(7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
(10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
(15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page
Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.
Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.
2023: Luca Brecel
2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2021: Mark Selby
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2018: Mark Williams
2017: Mark Selby
2016: Mark Selby
2015: Stuart Bingham
2014: Mark Selby