World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule, scores and results from The Crucible - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump
Latest World Snooker Championship scores and results from The Crucible in Sheffield; tournament runs until May 5; seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan playing Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals, with world No 1 Judd Trump up against Mark Williams
Friday 2 May 2025 18:26, UK
The 2025 World Snooker Championship in Sheffield is reaching a thrilling climax.
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is playing Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals, with world No 1 and 2019 winner Judd Trump up against three-time Crucible champion Mark Williams.
The final takes place across Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5.
- Snooker news: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and more 🎱
- Sky Sports on WhatsApp: News, videos and analysis 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream on NOW 📺
World Snooker Championship full schedule
Semi-finals
Friday May 2
7pm
Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) (score after second session)
Saturday May 3
10am
Mark Williams (6) 8-8 Judd Trump (2) (score after second session)
2.30pm
Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) (score after second session)
7pm
Mark Williams (6) 8-8 Judd Trump (2) (score after second session)
Final
Sunday May 4
1pm and 7pm
Monday May 5
1pm and 7pm
World Snooker Championship results
Quarter-finals
John Higgins (3) 12-13 Mark Williams (6)
Chris Wakelin (20) 5-13 Zhao Xintong
Luca Brecel (7) 8-13 Judd Trump (2)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-9 Si Jiahui (13)
Second round
Mark Allen (8) 6-13 Chris Wakelin
Mark Williams (6) 13-10 Hossein Vafaei
John Higgins (3) 13-12 Xiao Guodong
Lei Peifan (39) 10-13 Zhao Xintong
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-13 Judd Trump (2)
Si Jiahui (13) 13-10 Ben Woollaston
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-4 Pang Junxu
Luca Brecel (7) 13-4 Ding Junhui (10)
First round
Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt
Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize
Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei
Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin
Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi
John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor
Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety
Si Jiahui (13) 10-6 David Gilbert
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells
Zhang Anda (12) 7-10 Pang Junxu
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong
Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day
Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston
What's the World Snooker Championship format?
Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames and the final is the best of 35 frames.
The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.
How much is the Crucible prize money?
The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalists: £100,000
- Quarter-finalists: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000
Jackson Page became the first player in the history of the game to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during a 10-2 qualifying victory over Allan Taylor.
The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events - the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship - during the same season.