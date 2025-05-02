 Skip to content
Update

World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule, scores and results from The Crucible - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump

Latest World Snooker Championship scores and results from The Crucible in Sheffield; tournament runs until May 5; seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan playing Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals, with world No 1 Judd Trump up against Mark Williams

Friday 2 May 2025 18:26, UK

Credit - PA
Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming for World Snooker Championship history, while Kyren Wilson became the latest defending champion to suffer the 'Crucible curse'

The 2025 World Snooker Championship in Sheffield is reaching a thrilling climax.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is playing Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals, with world No 1 and 2019 winner Judd Trump up against three-time Crucible champion Mark Williams.

The final takes place across Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5.

World Snooker Championship full schedule

Semi-finals

Friday May 2

7pm
Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) (score after second session)

Saturday May 3

10am
Mark Williams (6) 8-8 Judd Trump (2) (score after second session)

Also See:

2.30pm
Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) (score after second session)

7pm
Mark Williams (6) 8-8 Judd Trump (2) (score after second session)

Final

Sunday May 4
1pm and 7pm

Monday May 5
1pm and 7pm

World Snooker Championship results

Quarter-finals

John Higgins (3) 12-13 Mark Williams (6)
Chris Wakelin (20) 5-13 Zhao Xintong
Luca Brecel (7) 8-13 Judd Trump (2)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-9 Si Jiahui (13)

Second round

Mark Allen (8) 6-13 Chris Wakelin
Mark Williams (6) 13-10 Hossein Vafaei
John Higgins (3) 13-12 Xiao Guodong
Lei Peifan (39) 10-13 Zhao Xintong
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-13 Judd Trump (2)
Si Jiahui (13) 13-10 Ben Woollaston
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-4 Pang Junxu
Luca Brecel (7) 13-4 Ding Junhui (10)

First round

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt
Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize
Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei
Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin
Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi
John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor
Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety
Si Jiahui (13) 10-6 David Gilbert
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells
Zhang Anda (12) 7-10 Pang Junxu
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong
Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day
Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

What's the World Snooker Championship format?

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames and the final is the best of 35 frames.

The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.

How much is the Crucible prize money?

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

  • Winner: £500,000
  • Runner-up: £200,000
  • Semi-finalists: £100,000
  • Quarter-finalists: £50,000
  • Last 16: £30,000
  • Last 32: £20,000
  • Last 48: £15,000
  • Last 80: £10,000
  • Last 112: £5,000
  • Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000
Jackson Page in action during his game against Mark Allen, during day two of the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship Snooker Championship at the York Barbican. Picture date: Sunday November 24, 2024.
Image: Jackson Page recorded two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during qualifying

Jackson Page became the first player in the history of the game to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during a 10-2 qualifying victory over Allan Taylor.

The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events - the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship - during the same season.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW