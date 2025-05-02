World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule, scores and results from The Crucible - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump

The 2025 World Snooker Championship in Sheffield is reaching a thrilling climax.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is playing Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals, with world No 1 and 2019 winner Judd Trump up against three-time Crucible champion Mark Williams.

The final takes place across Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5.

World Snooker Championship full schedule

Semi-finals

Friday May 2

7pm

Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) (score after second session)

Saturday May 3

10am

Mark Williams (6) 8-8 Judd Trump (2) (score after second session)

2.30pm

Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) (score after second session)

7pm

Mark Williams (6) 8-8 Judd Trump (2) (score after second session)

Final

Sunday May 4

1pm and 7pm



Monday May 5

1pm and 7pm

World Snooker Championship results

Quarter-finals

John Higgins (3) 12-13 Mark Williams (6)

Chris Wakelin (20) 5-13 Zhao Xintong

Luca Brecel (7) 8-13 Judd Trump (2)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-9 Si Jiahui (13)

Second round

Mark Allen (8) 6-13 Chris Wakelin

Mark Williams (6) 13-10 Hossein Vafaei

John Higgins (3) 13-12 Xiao Guodong

Lei Peifan (39) 10-13 Zhao Xintong

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-13 Judd Trump (2)

Si Jiahui (13) 13-10 Ben Woollaston

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-4 Pang Junxu

Luca Brecel (7) 13-4 Ding Junhui (10)

First round

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt

Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin

Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

Si Jiahui (13) 10-6 David Gilbert

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells

Zhang Anda (12) 7-10 Pang Junxu

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter

Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong

Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day

Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

What's the World Snooker Championship format?

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames and the final is the best of 35 frames.

The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.

How much is the Crucible prize money?

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000

Image: Jackson Page recorded two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during qualifying

Jackson Page became the first player in the history of the game to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during a 10-2 qualifying victory over Allan Taylor.

The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events - the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship - during the same season.