World Snooker Championship: Barry Hearn more confident of Crucible stay after 'positive' talks with Sheffield City Council

Barry Hearn is a "little more hopeful" that the World Snooker Championship will remain at The Crucible after positive talks with Sheffield City Council.

The Sheffield venue has played host to snooker's biggest tournament since 1997, however its current contract is due to expire in two years.

Uncertainty over its future comes amid supposed interest from both China and Saudi Arabia in hosting the Championship.

Image: The Crucible has held the World Snooker Championship since 1977

"I am quietly pleased," Hearn told Sky Sports News. "I feel they are now more positive when it comes to understanding my position and they have a real passion and desire to keep the World Championship at the venue."

Hearn warned that the Championship could leave the iconic venue when its contract runs out in 2027.

"We have to be realistic, money is the most important thing." Hearn said. "It's not over until the fat lady sings but at the moment the fat lady is starving."

Hearn wants the tournament to stay at The Crucible but the Matchroom president, along with many leading players, has become frustrated that the 980-capacity venue is holding back the growth of the event and the sport.

According to Hearn, the 17-day event attracts a global television audience of up to 500 million viewers and he believes it could easily move to a bigger venue.

Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan has been among the past critics of the Crucible

He has already had expressions of interest from other cities in the UK as well as Saudi Arabia and China.

Hearn estimates there is enough interest for the tournament to be staged in a 3,000-capacity venue. At the moment an average of 800 tickets are sold for the 43 sessions at the 980-capacity venue.

"The Championship has become part of the British sporting landscape but the existing venue is not fit for purpose," he added.

Hearn will meet the council again in three months when he is hoping to be updated on their proposals for keeping the event.

"Their line of attack has to be to go to the government and the lottery to provide the money to keep the World Championship in England," he said.

'Constructive conversations'

A joint statement on behalf of World Snooker Tour, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres said there will be no update on the future of the event during this year's tournament, but said "constructive conversations" have taken place.

"Sheffield loves snooker. Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres and World Snooker Tour have been working together, along with the BBC and partners across the city, to make the 2025 World Championship the best yet. We can't wait to welcome the snooker world back to the iconic Crucible theatre this month," the statement read.

"Sheffield City Council, World Snooker Tour and Sheffield Theatres are longstanding partners. Over the last 12 months we have had constructive conversations, with national Government, and key partners, about the World Snooker Championship beyond 2027.

"Due to the sensitive and commercial nature of these ongoing discussions, no announcement on the future of the Championship will be made by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Theatres or World Snooker Tour during this year's event. When we can share more information with the millions of snooker fans around the world, and with the people of Sheffield, we will provide an update."

'Every player would jump at chance to earn double or treble prize money'

In a separate interview with the BBC, Hearn insisted Sheffield is "the ideal home for snooker".

"We all want to stay here but it has to be a combination. I am a little bit more hopeful after meeting Sheffield Council," Hearn said.

"The positivity and the enthusiasm I saw makes me think there is more than enough chance we can stay here. Sheffield have got a lot of ideas."

Hearn also explained that prize money could play a factor in the future of the tournament.

"Our heart is here, our life is here, the history is here," he said.

"I think compromise is in the air on both sides and we can do something that maintains the event here and at the same time produces much-needed finance for the players.

Image: Barry Hearn on The Crucible: 'The positivity and the enthusiasm I saw makes me think there is more than enough chance we can stay here. Sheffield have got a lot of ideas'

"I'm looking at prize money levels and thinking snooker players have got to have more, so it's Matchroom's job and World Snooker's job to generate more.

"While every player says there's nothing like walking out at the Crucible, every player would jump at the chance to earn double or treble the prize money. That's the world we're in.

"Players need to be paid - that's what it comes down to. I don't want to leave but if the money's right then I have to.

"Because I'm going to be under pressure from players who say everyone else's prize money is going up - darts players, boxers, whatever - and not us.

"We've just got to find that additional bit of assistance, which hopefully is going to be government-led, in terms of keeping our events in this country. Sheffield is the ideal home for snooker."

Murphy: Other avenues for snooker to make money

Shaun Murphy, the 2005 World Snooker champion told the BBC: "It's a difficult one. As a nine-year-old boy I came here in 1992 and it bit me, I got the bug and it was in this room.

Image: Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion, hopes The Crucible keeps the tournament

"Barry's making the link between finance and payments and size of audiences - that's not the only income stream for World Snooker Ltd or Matchroom Sport, they make a lot of money in a lot of other areas.

"While we sell out The Crucible for three sessions a day for 17 days, could they sell out a 4,000 or 5,000-seater arena for three sessions a day for 17 days? There's a bit of a question mark over that.

"He's making a very strong link between the financial rewards of professional sport and ticket sales. There are other avenues."