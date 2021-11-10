UK Championship: Neil Robertson will start title defence against John Astley in York

Neil Robertson is a three-time winner of the UK Snooker Championship

Neil Robertson will start the defence of his UK Championship title against Gateshead's John Astley at the tournament in York later this month.

Australian star Robertson will head into the tournament having claimed the English Open title in Milton Keynes at the weekend.

Robertson beat Judd Trump 10-9 in a dramatic final last year to capture the trophy for the third time.

He meets 32-year-old amateur Astley, while Trump will go up against David Lilley.

Crowd favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on two-time ranking event winner Michael White, with world champion Mark Selby playing Ross Muir.

Other top stars in the field include John Higgins, Mark Williams, Shaun Murphy, Kyren Wilson, Ding Junhui, Mark Allen, legends Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry, as well as top female players Reanne Evans and Ng On Yee.

The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, alongside the Masters and the World Championship.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.