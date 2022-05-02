World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump reduces Ronnie O'Sullivan's advantage to set up thrilling Crucible finale

Judd Trump has fought his way back into contention in the World Snooker Championship final after winning Monday's afternoon session 6-2

Judd Trump pulled to within three frames of Ronnie O'Sullivan as he won Monday's afternoon session 6-2, setting up a thrilling climax to the 2022 World Snooker Championship final.

Six-time winner O'Sullivan - who is aiming to match Stephen Hendry's record haul of seven titles - still holds a 14-11 advantage going into the evening session at 7pm, but some Trump brilliance in the afternoon, and a few uncharacteristic errors from 'The Rocket', means it's not quite the procession it looked with the score 12-5 overnight.

Trump won the opening three frames on Monday, and really should have won all four before the mid-session interval. Having compiled a break of 45, the 2019 winner missed an ambitious plant to the middle pocket and O'Sullivan duly cleared to the pink to limit the damage.

But O'Sullivan's five-frame advantage swiftly dropped to three as Trump quickly rattled off back-to-back frames upon the resumption, including a potentially pivotal 23rd frame in which O'Sullivan trickled a red into the jaws of the top pocket and Trump nervously cleared to pink to make it 13-10.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is looking to claim a record-equalling seventh world title

A missed black off its spot cost Trump dear in the next, as he let in O'Sullivan for a break of 51 which proved enough for him to restore a four-frame lead.

But, Trump took the final frame of the session with an expert break of 105 to narrow the deficit to 14-11 ahead of what is sure to be a thrilling conclusion in Monday's evening session.

Frame scores (Trump first): 98-0 (72), 0-120 (120), 1-78 (68), 66-73 (Trump 52), 13-62, 4-105 (105), 98-0 (97), 79-50, 100-36 (73), 7-117 (66,50), 9-122 (118), 15-107 (97), 0-77, 26-94 (87), 80-4 (80), 0-79 (60), 33-88 (88), 115-22 (107), 90-25 (59), 81-0, 45-71 (64), 66-20, 60-51, 1-68 (55), 126-0 (105)

O'Sullivan had built such a handy 12-5 overnight lead with a dominant display on Sunday, though the day will be remembered for the 46-year-old's furious response to an admonishment for allegedly making an obscene gesture midway through frame eight.

Marteel gave O'Sullivan what World Snooker Tour later confirmed was a "formal warning" for a "gesture" he made after failing to get out of a snooker, prompting a plainly irritated O'Sullivan to challenge the official to check the camera and insist he "saw nothing".

O'Sullivan clashed with the referee during the first session

O'Sullivan is already facing an investigation by the WPBSA disciplinary committee for allegedly making a lewd gesture after missing a black in the 13th frame of his 10-5 first-round win over Dave Gilbert.

There has been no such drama during Monday's snooker so far, though O'Sullivan did, in the final frame of the afternoon session, resort to using a cigarette lighter to burn a thread off the tip of his cue.