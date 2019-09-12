Record-setter Maisie Summers-Newton takes gold at World Championships

Maisie Summers-Newton broke her own record en route to World Championships gold in the SM6 Individual 200m relay

Maisie Summers-Newton won World Championships gold in the SM6 Individual 200m relay, beating her own world record in the process.

The 17-year-old, who recorded the fastest time during the heats earlier in the day, completed the race in two minutes, 57.24 seconds, knocking 0.75 seconds of the current record which she set at the World Series in Glasgow back in April this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Summers-Newton said: "It was such a good swim and to do it in front of that crowd was amazing, I'm so happy with it."

Her win also gave spectators one of the moments of the night as the crowds roared her on to victory and her sister could be seen on the big screen showing her elation at the result.

"I got out and I said to her why are crying?" Summers-Newton said. "I think she was just so happy to see me do it in front of a home crowd."

Another swimmer who was spurred on by the home crowd was Alice Tai, who kept everyone's nerves on edge right until the last second in the S8 100m Butterfly final.

Alice Tai claimed her third gold medal in as many days she finished in a Championship Record time of one minute, 09.76 seconds in the S8 100m Butterfly final

Claiming her third gold medal in as many days, she finished in a Championship Record time of one minute 09.76 seconds in the process.

For most of the race, Tai looked very much in command but then the USA's Jessica Long upped her pace in the last 50m and finished just 0.02 seconds behind the British swimmer.

"That was close, really close," Tai told Sky Sports. "It was pretty cool but also a bit intense. I could see Jess on my left-hand side and I could also hear the crowd and I was honestly panicking. I was like I've definitely not got this at one point.

"I knew this one would be quite close though, just to have won it I feel really lucky."

There was also a gold medal and Championship Record for Louise Fiddes in the SB14 100m Breaststroke as Great Britain added six more medals to their already impressive tally on day three of the Para-Swimming World Championships.