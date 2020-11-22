Adam Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke world record at International Swimming League

Adam Peaty has broken the 100m breaststroke world record twice in the International Swimming League in Budapest

British swimmer Adam Peaty has set a new short course world record in the 100 metres breaststroke for the second time this month.

Peaty set a new time of 55.41 seconds on the final day of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest on Sunday - beating the previous record of 55.49 seconds, which he set in the same pool earlier this month.

The Olympic champion also set a new British record in the 50 metres breaststroke, finishing in a time of 25.41 seconds for London Roar.

Peaty told British Swimming: "I'm very happy to come away with another world record and on the 50 again it was another British record and a PB, so I'm getting closer to the 50 world record, which would be ideal!

"I tried to use my energy to get the best swims I could - still a lot to grow, still a lot to learn, but I think I'm in a very good place going into a long course season now, and the Olympics.

"I'm very happy with my performances and I think the team can be very happy with where we ended up - it was very, very close."

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel also set a new world record in the 100m individual medley

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel also set a new short course world record in the 100 metres individual medley, to help his team Cali Condors win the overall event ahead of Energy Standard, with Peaty's London Roar coming third.

Dressel finished in 49.28 seconds - beating the previous record, which he set in the semi-finals.

Dressel, a double Olympic gold medallist in 2016, also set two world records on Saturday in the 100 metres butterfly and 50 metres freestyle.