Conor McGregor sued by UFC rival Michael Chiesa over bus attack

Conor McGregor is being sued by UFC fighter Michael Chiesa after the Irishman attacked the bus he was on at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 5.

Chiesa was scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 223 at the same venue on April 7, but had to pull out after the incident left him with cuts to his body and face.

McGregor was caught on camera throwing a trolley at the window of the bus, which was carrying rival fighters from a media event for the UFC bout. Several other people were injured by glass after a window was smashed.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in Brooklyn and was first reported by TMZ, alleges Chiesa suffered "serious personal, economic, and other injury" as well as "severe emotional distress, mental trauma, and/or bodily harm".

Chiesa (R) eventually fought Anthony Pettis at UFC 226 in July. He lost in the second round

McGregor, 30, was charged with criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanour assault.

In July he pleaded guilty at Brooklyn criminal court to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days of community service and ordered to take an anger-management course. Judge Raymond Rodriguez ruled that McGregor could not come into contact with Chiesa until July 25, 2020.

Chiesa is also seeking damages from the Barclays Center and its management company BSE Global, accusing them of "failing to protect the plaintiff and other patrons" as employees "failed to adequately perform their security duties".

McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 229 on October 6.