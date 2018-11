WATCH: Conor McGregor trains with dad and son

0:16 Conor McGregor trains with his son and dad Conor McGregor trains with his son and dad

Conor McGregor has shared a video of him training along with his son and dad.

His son, Conor Jr, and dad Tony joined him for some bag work.

The Irishman has promised to resume his UFC career following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

But for now, he is enjoying some family time and it looks like his son could give him a run for his money.

Hit play on the top of the page to watch them all workout together.