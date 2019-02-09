Robert Whittaker's UFC middleweight title defence off after hernia

Robert Whittaker has pulled out of his title defence against Kelvin Gastelum

Australian UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has withdrawn from his championship defence against Kelvin Gastelum on Sunday at UFC 234 in Melbourne because of a hernia.

UFC president Dana White says Whittaker, who has a record of 20-4, became ill on Saturday night and complained of pain in his abdomen before being diagnosed at a hospital with a hernia.

The highly anticipated No. 1 contender match between rising New Zealand star Israel Adesanya (15-0) and Brazilian veteran Anderson Silva (34-8) will now serve as the main event on the Rod Laver Arena card.

Whittaker will miss a fight in his homeland of Australia for a second time through injury

It marks the second time the 29-year-old has been forced to withdraw from a scheduled title fight in Australia with injury stopping him from fighting Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in Perth last year.

Earlier this week, White had said the winners of the Whittaker-Gastelum and Adesanya-Silva fights would meet later this year.