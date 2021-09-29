Winter Olympics 2022: Unvaccinated face 21 days in Beijing quarantine - no tickets outside mainland China

Unvaccinated participants in Beijing face 21 days in quarantine before they can leave the athletes village

Competitors who are not fully vaccinated will face 21 days in quarantine if they wish to take part in next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the length of quarantine on Wednesday, when it was also revealed that no tickets would be sold outside mainland China.

Organisers informed the IOC's Executive Board 2022 of their principles to deliver "safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled."

The Games are due to open on February 4 and run for 16 days, with the Paralympic Winter Olympics taking place from March 4-13.

"Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered," the IOC said in a statement about unvaccinated arrivals.

Fully-vaccinated competitors and officials will be allowed to move freely on their arrival in Beijing, at least within what is being termed a "closed-loop management system".

This will cover Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, all being served by a dedicated transport system.

All domestic and visiting participants will also face daily testing along with all people working as part of the organising team, with further details to be confirmed at the end of October.

China said on Wednesday that more than a billion residents had been fully vaccinated and the IOC welcomed news that venues could potentially be full.

"This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues," their statement continued.