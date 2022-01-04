Lizzy Yarnold tips Marcus Wyatt and Kirsty Muir among Team GB's stars and warns: 'Be aware' of political issues

Lizzy Yarnold is Britain's most successful Winter Olympian

Lizzy Yarnold has urged Team GB’s Winter Olympians to “be aware” of the political issues in Beijing but to focus on “bringing home lots of medals”.

The Beijing Games begin on February 5 amid China's human rights issues, including their treatment of tennis player Peng Shuai, coming under such scrutiny that the UK and US are among nations choosing not to send officials.

Britain's most successful ever Winter Olympian Yarnold said about Team GB's athletes: "Some are more aware of the politics than others.

"You don't choose where the Winter Olympics will be.

"I hope athletes can be aware. To take the time to speak, if they wish. But also to focus, do their job, to compete hard and well."

Yarnold won consecutive skeleton golds

Yarnold's back-to-back gold medals in the skeleton in 2014 and 2018 make her the most successful Olympian in her sport of all time.

She tipped for Beijing: "The skeleton men are looking really strong this year - Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston.

"In the bobsleigh, we've got Brad Hall and Mica McNeill.

"Further afield Charlotte Bankes competes in the snowboard. She was world champion last season so is looking hot for the Winter Olympics.

Kirsty Muir, 16, is the youngest competing athlete

"Dave Ryding, as well, who has competed before. Eve Muirhead too.

"Kirsty Muir [aged 16] will be the youngest athlete competing in Beijing.

"I want them to do everyone proud and hopefully that means bringing home lots of medals."

With a month to go until the Winter Olympics begin and Team GB's full squad still being finalised, Yarnold explained the rollercoaster of a prospective Olympian.

"One month before PyeongChang, my last Olympics, I was having the worst season of my life with terrible results," she said.

"Even if you're not in perfect form going into Beijing, there is time.

"You don't have to be perfect now. It is okay to make mistakes.

Yarnold is the Olympics' most successful skeleton athlete ever

"At this point athletes are getting selected, potentially getting their kit, once they get to Beijing it is potentially the most amazing experience."

Yarnold said about athletes competing during the pandemic: "It is tough. I never competed under these conditions. Athletes are resilient and tough.

"They will be totally focused on their event, their match, and performing well."