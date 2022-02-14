Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater can continue to compete in Beijing

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete (Kyodo via AP Images)

Kamila Valieva has been cleared to continue to compete at the Winter Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed.

The CAS cited "exceptional circumstances" for its decision, after the 15-year-old submitted a positive sample for the trimetazidine on Christmas Day.

They included Valieva's status as a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code, "serious issues" in the process of notifying Valieva of her result, and the fact a suspension could cause her "irreparable harm".

The figure skater is one of the youngest athletes to face a doping charge during the Olympics.

The result of the positive drug test was not revealed until February 8 after Valieva had competed in the team event at the Winter Games, dazzling the world by becoming the first female skater to land the first quad jumps ever completed in Olympic competition.

CAS emphasised the "serious issues of untimely notification of the results" in its decision.

"Such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games," the ruling said.

Valieva submitted a positive sample for banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) received notice of Valieva's positive sample and almost immediately lifted the automatic provisional suspension, effectively enabling her to remain on Olympic ice.

The decision was appealed by the International Testing Agency (ITA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU), and an ad-hoc CAS committee was set up in Beijing to hear the case.

Valieva, who has continued training daily throughout the developments, will now take part in the short program section of the women's figure skating competition at the Capital Indoor Arena in Beijing on Tuesday.

Earlier, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the awarding of medals for the team event cannot go ahead until the doping case is addressed.

It is not clear whether other members of the ROC team can receive gold medals. Second-placed Team USA and Japan in third are also waiting in the wings. Canada finished fourth.

"That will probably not be sorted out during this Games and that is something regrettable, but we have to follow the process," Adams said.