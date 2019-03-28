Team GB's four-man bobsleigh team Sochi bronze medal confirmed by IOC

Team GB's four-man bobsleigh originally finished fifth, but have been bumped up to third following disqualifications

Team GB's four-man bobsleigh team were officially awarded the bronze medal from the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, following confirmation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

John Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon finished fifth on the day in Sochi, but subsequent disqualification for athletes in both Russian sleds for doping offences, has propelled the Team GB quartet onto the podium.

The IOC's confirmation means Latvia won the gold medal and the USA silver.

Jackson said: "Finally as a team we have the result we have waited so long for and the whole of Team GB has a total haul of five from the Games."

"Disappointingly, it is a medal we should have received on an Olympic podium in 2014.

Team GB four-man bobsleigh squad of John Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon compete at Sochi 2014

"Cheats have cost us that moment, along with other nations too.

Team GB's medal haul from Sochi of five is now the same as at Pyeongchang 2018, equalling the best Winter Olympic medal haul.

The British Olympic Association will now work with the athletes to determine a time and place to award the bronze medals.