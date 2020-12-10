James Dasaolu: Former 100m sprinter to make bobsleigh World Cup debut in Igls

James Dasaolu will race alongside double Olympian Lamin Deen in back-to-back 2-man events in Igls

Former 100m sprinter James Dasaolu will make his bobsleigh World Cup debut this weekend as he steps up his switch of sports.

Dasaolu will race alongside double Olympian Lamin Deen, who competed at the 2014 Games in Sochi and at PyeongChang in 2018, in back-to-back 2-man events in Ingls, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday.

The 2014 European 100m champion made his international bobsleigh debut in the opening Europa Cup race of the season last week when he and Deen finished eighth in Winterberg, Germany.

Dasaolu, who only made the switch from athletics in the summer, competed at successive summer Olympics in 2012 and 2016 and is now targeting a place at the next Winter Games in February 2022.

The 33-year-old, whose athletics career was impacted by an Achilles injury in 2018, ran his 100m personal best time of 9.91 seconds seven years ago - a time bettered only by former world and Olympic champion Linford Christie's 9.87.

Vicky Williamson switched from track cycling to bobsleigh last year after recovering from serious injuries sustained in a crash in 2016.