Elise Christie: British speed skater says she was drugged and raped when she was 19

Elise Christie has been open in the past about her struggles with mental health having received both abuse and death threats on social media

British Olympic short-track speed skater Elise Christie says she was drugged and then raped when she was 19.

The three-time world champion said the incident occurred after she had returned from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, with her attacker slipping her a date-rape drug in a bar before taking her back to his house.

Christie, now 31, has never reported it to the police but, speaking ahead of the release of her autobiography titled Resilience, she wants to try and help other victims.

"There are not many people I've spoken to about it - I had to even tell my mum because she wasn't aware," Christie told the Daily Telegraph.

"I felt victim-shamed, almost, by what happened. I wasn't left in a bush, battered and beaten up, so back then I thought, 'It's not rape'."

The Scot has spoken openly in the past about her struggles with mental health, including her experiences of self-harming, having received both abuse and death threats on social media.

Christie, who has represented Great Britain at the Vancouver, Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, added: "For me, it was a big step to even talk about the assault in the first place.

"I've always talked about the fact that I want to help people. There are so many women who have gone through or who might be going through this same situation right now and won't speak up either."

Christie is trying to qualify for next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with her three previous participations ending without a medal.

"In Beijing, honestly it's just about finishing the competition," she said.

"There is not one distance at the Olympic Games that I have finished. I know that physically I'm not going to be what I was, but I still have the ability to medal. But it won't just be about medalling.

"I also want to be the girl who helped others turn their lives around and the girl who has turned her life around and has come back. That's why I try to set that example."

For further information and support around sexual abuse or exploitation, for either you or someone close to you, please see the list of organisations listed on Sky's Viewer Support page.