2022 Winter Paralympics: GB claim two more medals in Beijing as Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson win bronze

Menna Fitzpatrick added a bronze medal to her silver from earlier in the Beijing Winter Paralympics

Menna Fitzpatrick, and guide Gary Smith, and Neil Simpson, with his brother Andrew, have both won their second medals, taking home bronze in their respective events at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Both pairs followed up their opening super-G runs with solid slalom displays to add to their medal tallies. ParalympicsGB has now won five medals at the Games so far.

Fitzpatrick and Smith, who won super-G silver on Sunday, were fifth after their opening super-G run on Monday but they surged up the leaderboard after putting in the fastest slalom run of her competition

The pair finished with a time of 2:05:98; Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova claimed her second gold of the Games (2:03:39) and China's Zhu Daqing finished with silver (2:04:25).

Fitzpatrick's bronze is the sixth Paralympic medal of her career, extending her record as Great Britain's most successful ever Winter Paralympian.

After their super-G gold, the Simpson brothers - who won GB's first gold of the games on Sunday - were also in fifth place at the halfway point of Monday's competition.

But in a keenly-contested event, where the top five after the super-G were separated by 1.75 seconds, they also impressed in the slalom and when both fourth-placed Jakob Krako of Slovakia and halfway leader Hyacinthe Deleplace from France made errors, they secured a second medal of the games in a time of 1:52:81.

Gold went to Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli (1:49:80), with Austria's Johannes Aigner in silver (1:51:98).

In terms of British interest elsewhere, Shona Brownlee, who was fifth at the halfway stage in the women's seated event, failed to finish her slalom run, while James Whitley was disqualified in his super-G run.

Meanwhile, the GB wheelchair curlers needed just six of the scheduled eight ends of their match to beat Switzerland 15-1 and make it two wins out of three.