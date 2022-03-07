2022 Winter Paralympics: Neil Simpson 'buzzing' as Great Britain claim two more medals in Beijing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Great Britain's Neil and Andrew Simpson were full of pride after winning their second medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Great Britain's Neil and Andrew Simpson were full of pride after winning their second medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Neil Simpson, and his brother and guide Andrew, and Menna Fitzpatrick, with guide Gary Smith, have both won their second medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympics, taking home bronze medals in their respective events on Monday.

Both pairs followed up their opening super-G runs with solid slalom displays to add to their medal tallies. ParalympicsGB has now won five medals at the Games so far.

The Simpson brothers - who won GB's first gold of the games on Sunday - were fifth after their opening super-G run on Monday but surged up the leaderboard after their slalom run.

"It was a bit of a shock, said Neil. "We both came over the line and were like, 'that's a good performance'. It was very surprising to say the least.

"I'm absolutely buzzing with the last couple of days, how we've skied and obviously the results that came our way because of the performances. I'm over the moon with it."

In a keenly-contested event, gold went to Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli (1:49:80), with Austria's Johannes Aigner taking silver (1:51:98).

Andrew added: "I'm so so proud of him [Neil]. We couldn't have even asked for this - when we were first even selected for the Games, we were delighted.

"So to come out here and get gold and then a bronze the day after, it's absolutely fantastic."

Menna Fitzpatrick added a bronze medal to her silver from earlier in the Beijing Winter Paralympics

Fitzpatrick and Smith, who won super-G silver on Sunday, were also fifth after their opening super-G run on Monday but then put in the fastest slalom run of her competition

The pair finished with a time of 2:05:98; Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova claimed her second gold of the Games (2:03:39) and China's Zhu Daqing finished with silver (2:04:25).

Fitzpatrick's bronze is the sixth Paralympic medal of her career, extending her record as Great Britain's most successful ever Winter Paralympian.

In terms of British interest elsewhere, Shona Brownlee, who was fifth at the halfway stage in the women's seated event, failed to finish her slalom run, while James Whitley was disqualified in his super-G run.

Meanwhile, the GB wheelchair curlers needed just six of the scheduled eight ends of their match to beat Switzerland 15-1 and make it two wins out of three.