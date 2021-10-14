2022 Olympic Winter Games​​: Six curlers selected to represent Team GB in Beijing

All six athletes will make their Olympic debuts in Beijing

The British Olympic Association has announced the six curlers who will compete in the men's and mixed doubles disciplines at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte and Jen Dodds will all represent Team GB in Beijing.

Men's skip, Mouat, will be accompanied by Hardie, Lammie and McMillan. Whyte joins them as alternate, as he has regularly done at World and European Championships.

Mouat will compete in both the men's and mixed doubles disciplines. In the mixed he will play alongside Dodds, and in doing so, he becomes the first British athlete to compete in two curling competitions at a Winter Games.

"I'm absolutely delighted to finally get the news that we're going to be heading to Beijing," Mouat said.

"It's so exciting and testament to the effort that all of us have put in over the last four years to get to this point.

"We're obviously going to aim really high when we're there and we're hoping to come home with some medals.

"In terms of the mixed doubles, it's all the more exciting to be able to play in both events. I don't think I ever dreamed of being able to play in two Olympic disciplines when I was younger, just because it wasn't a thing.

"So, to have that opportunity now and to be the first British Olympian to do so makes it even better. It's something I will have for the rest of my life and that's something I'll cherish."

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won the mixed doubles World Championships earlier this year

Dodds' Olympic selection proved to be the perfect birthday present, after she turned 30 at the beginning of October.

"To be selected for my first Olympics means so much," Dodds said.

"It's obviously something we've been striving towards for years. Every cycle I've been in that's been the goal, so it's a great honour to be selected as part of Team GB for this one.

"It means a lot to be in the team with Bruce as well. We've known each other for so long. We started at the same club, so sharing this moment together is something really special."

When the Games open on February 4, Beijing will become the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Games.

British athletes will compete across the 109 medal events, in 15 disciplines and seven sports.