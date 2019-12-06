WWE SmackDown: What happened to Daniel Bryan?

The Fiend took a piece of Daniel Bryan on last week's SmackDown

The result of Daniel Bryan's "alterations" at the hands of The Fiend will be revealed on tonight's SmackDown.

The final image of last week's show as that of Bryan being dragged into the ring by Bray Wyatt's supernatural creation, who then seemingly tore out several clumps of his hair.

Previous competitors that were conquered by the Fiend have seen themselves revert back to former personalities, with Finn Balor back in NXT and using his former 'prince' gimmick and Seth Rollins having turned back to a heel disposition after he lost the Universal title to Wyatt.

Could Bryan therefore be heading back to his look of several years ago, with a crew-cut hairstyle and his beard consigned to the dustbin of wrestling history?

King Corbin says Roman Reigns has lost the WWE dressing room

Corbin vows to 'humiliate' Reigns

A dog mascot with a chihuahua's bark, an attempted scepter attack by a trusty subject; none of it has worked in King Corbin's recent attempts to tarnish the standing of Roman Reigns.

Now Corbin has vowed to humiliate The Big Dog in his ongoing quest to wrest control of the SmackDown locker room.

Will Corbin reign supreme or can Reigns once again turn the tables on the King and his court? The former Universal champion is scheduled to face Bobby Roode tonight but shenanigans will almost certainly ensue.

