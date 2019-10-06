Marc Marquez wins sixth MotoGP world championship

Marc Marquez won his fourth consecutive MotoGP championship on Sunday

Honda's Marc Marquez has sealed his sixth MotoGP world championship title after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spanish rider won the title with four races to spare as he finished ahead of Italian Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso, having started third on the grid.

The race concluded with a thrilling final lap as Marquez overtook Fabio Quartararo on the last corner to clinch the title.

Marquez's win is his fourth consecutive MotoGP championship and his sixth in total - only two riders have won more.

Giacomo Agostini won eight titles between 1966-1975 and Valetino Rossi has won seven, with his last title coming back in 2009.

The 26-year-old has won nine of his 15 races this season and is on track to attain his highest ever MotoGP points score with four Grand Prix's left in Japan, Australia, Malaysia and Valencia.

Marquez has a staggering record in MotoGP having won 53 of his 123 races, finishing on the podium on 91 occasions.