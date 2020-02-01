NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app & YouTube.

Williamson, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, missed his team's opening 44 games of the season following knee surgery in October.

The Pelicans' rookie made his NBA regular-season debut on January 22 and, after a rusty start, erupted for 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to announce himself to the league.

Williamson's minutes increased incrementally over the Pelicans' following three games, with the former Duke star helping his team to wins over the Boston Celtics - a game in which he posted his first double-double - and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his latest outing, a 139-111 hammering of the Memphis Grizzlies, Williamson scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Williamson's return has reignited the Pelicans' hopes of a second-half-of-the-season surge that could yet see them challenge for the eighth playoff spot in the West. They still have much work to do though as they sit four games back from the current incumbents of that spot, the Grizzlies.

While the Pelicans have cause for optimism, the Rockets have cause for concern after suffering an alarming recent slump, losing six of their past 10 games and losing contact with the Western Conference's top four teams.

Their league-leading scorer James Harden (35.6 points per game) has mustered a sub-par-for-him 24 points a game in his last five appearances. Worse, the usually-efficient Harden has made just 33.7 per cent of his shots in that span and has shot a miserable 21.6 per cent from three-point range.

With Harden sitting out on Monday night against Utah, veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon lit up the Jazz for 50 points as Houston scored a shock win over the NBA's most in-form team. Their subsequent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday left the Rockets (30-18) in fifth in the West with a one-game advantage over the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to Harden's woes, the Rockets are also contending with the absence of starting center Clint Capela, who has missed two games with a heel injury.

