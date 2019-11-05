LIVE STREAM: Sky Sports Heatcheck, our new NBA social show

Please select your default edition
Watch the debut edition of Sky Sports NBA Heatcheck on Sky Sports' Youtube channel on Tuesday at 5:30pm

Tuesday 5 November 2019 18:36, UK

Ovie Soko will be the special guest on the debut edition of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' new weekly NBA social show.

Heatcheck will be hosted by Jaydee Dyer, with British pro-player and TV personality Ovie Soko appearing as a regular guest alongside Mo Mooncey.

Image: Ovie Soko pictured during UCAM Murcia's loss to Real Madrid

The new 30-minute show will look at the biggest stories, names and talking points - on and off the court.

This week, the Heatcheck crew will chat early leaders in the Most Valuable Player race, their biggest surprises of the season to date and which players earned bragging rights with their Halloween costumes.

They will also be joined via Skype by Trey Kerby, part of the No Dunks podcast (formerly known as The Starters and The Basketball Jones).

Also on the agenda are the Miami Heat and the threat they pose to the top teams in the Eastern Conference, a close-up look at Indiana Pacers' summer signing Malcolm Brogdon and the title aspirations of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heatcheck will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings, airing first on Sky Sports' YouTube channel before being shown later in the evening on Sky Sports' TV channels.

