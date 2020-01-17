NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Clippers @ Pelicans free via live stream

The LA Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans in a Primetime clash on Saturday at 8:30pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app & YouTube.

The Pelicans (16-26) have struggled for wins all season but they are on the verge of receiving a massive boost in the form of No 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, who is set to finally make his NBA regular-season debut on January 22 recovering from knee surgery in October.

Heading into the 2019 Draft, Duke alumnus Williamson was hailed as the hottest rookie prospect since LeBron James entered the league in 2003.

While the Pelicans sit 12th in the West, they are just three-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies who occupy the eighth playoff place. Could Zion's return, supporting the two-way talents of Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball, propel the Pelicans up the standings?

The Clippers (29-13) share few of the Pelicans' troubles but the preseason title favourites, led by two-way superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have yet to gel into the juggernaut team that many expected. Despite not hitting their peak form - and dealing with multiple injuries - they sit comfortably in the playoff places.

As you would expect from a team with the scoring talents of Leonard, George, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers rank fifth in the league in offensive rating, averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions.

They are also a top 5 defensive team, allowing 105.6 points per 100 possessions. However, that figure would be far better had they not conceded 132 points to the New York Knicks or 140 points to the Memphis Grizzlies. The uncharacteristic displays show Doc Rivers' team have work to do on the less-glamorous end of the floor.

The good news is they still have plenty of time to realise their potentially-terrifying defensive potential ahead of the postseason.

