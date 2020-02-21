NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch Kings @ Clippers

The Sacramento Kings visit California rivals the LA Clippers on Saturday.

The Clippers resume their regular-season campaign sitting third in the Western Conference fives games behind city rivals the Lakers.

While their 37-18 record is impressive, the feeling persists that Doc Rivers' team, led by superstar summer signings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have barely scratched their surface of their potential so far. That's due to a series of injuries and load management issues that have prevented their key players from spending the time together on the court needed to truly gel.

The Clippers are 24-9 in games where George and Leonard have played together and 14-9 in games one or both players have missed.

Rivers understands his roster is talented and deep enough to content for the NBA title - health is the thing that could derail their championship aspirations.

"We have got to get healthy," Rivers said after a double-overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on February 13.

"That is going to be the key for us. And then we've got to play multiple games in a row as a group so we can kind of get some continuity. Other than that, I love our spirit, I love how we are. We are good.

The Kings have not reached the postseason since the 2006 playoffs and that drought looks highly unlikely to end this season.

Sacramento (22-33) have struggled to build on their 39-43 2018-19 campaign as their injury-ravaged squad has fallen short of expectations under new coach Luke Walton.

Young stars De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III have missed prolonged periods because of injuries and, in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, the team fell off the pace early on in the race for the seventh and eighth playoff places.

On a more positive note, the Kings return to action buoyed by the performance of their leading scorer Buddy Hield at All-Star Weekend.

2:24 Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield rallied late to beat the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker in the final of the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night

The Kings shooting guard, who averages 20.4 points per game, won the 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night, beating Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the final round.

