Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Tuesday 3 March 2020 20:35, UK

Ovie Soko, Benny Bonsu and Ryan Martin join Mo Mooncey on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

This week will see the panel discuss which duo would come out on top in a two-on-two tournament - Lebron James and Anthony Davis? Russell Westbrook and James Harden? Kawhi Leonard and Paul George? Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton? Or somebody else?

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Besides their usual 'Hot or Not' debate, which includes Giannis' recent comments on Harden, the guys will also breakdown the best sneakers/outfits from the past week.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Finally, the panel will preview three big Primetime games this weekend - Rockets @ Hornets (Saturday 10pm), Lakers @ Clippers (Sunday 7.30pm) and Thunder @ Celtics (Sunday 10pm).

Don't forget, you can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed - and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 7:30pm on Tuesday evening.

