Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets face off in battle of Western Conference powers

The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Houston Rockets on Friday in a show of strength between two Western Conference powers, who made key acquisitions at the trade deadline.

Both teams have high expectations this season, with the Clippers listed as statistical favourites to win the title on data website fivethirtyeight.com (they give LA a 25 per cent chance), and the Rockets listed as fourth (15 per cent).

Each team also bolstered their rosters in the run up to the playoffs.

The Clippers added wily veterans Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson for scoring, defensive and leadership abilities, while the Rockets traded for Robert Covington, a scoring and rebounding specialist who fits their new commitment to small ball.

Last time out

The Clippers roll into Houston on a five-game winning streak, which includes a convincing 109-94 road win at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Led by reigning finals MVP Kawhi Leonard (27 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 5.1 apg) and Paul George (21.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.8 apg), LA are finally at full strength as they gear into the final stretch of the regular season.

Leonard is generally avoiding back-to-back games to rest his left knee, but that should not make an impact on Friday.

Houston were riding a hot streak of their own, winning 10 of 12 before losing at New York on Monday 125-123.

League-leading scorer James Harden (34.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 7.4 apg) combines with Russell Westbrook (27.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.1 apg) for a devastating one-two punch. No other NBA team boasts two former NBA MVPs playing in their primes.

Small Forward DeMarre Carroll is listed as day-to-day due to illness and is questionable for Friday's game.

Numbers Game

The Rockets have a winning 2-1 record against the Clippers this season, with Westbrook scoring 40 in a Houston away win in their last meeting on Dec 19.

Though the Rockets (39-21) sit below the Clippers (42-19) in the Western Conference standings, this game does not have tiebreaker connotations since Houston is a division leader.

Houston are playing at a blistering clip since trading their only true center Clint Capela for 6ft 7in Robert Covington. They rank second in offensive efficiency (behind only Dallas), but plummet to 15th on the defensive end.

For all their talk about living and dying by the three-pointer, the Rockets are not very good at shooting them. Their three-point shooting per cent of 35.1 ranks 20th in the league.

Westbrook is shooting a terrible 25.3 per cent from beyond the arc - though his attempts have gone down since the trade of Capella. He is averaging 33 points on 56 per cent shooting from the field in his last eight games, according to The Los Angeles Times, while averaging a league-high 22 drives per game since Feb 6.

Westbrook scored at least 20 points for the 31th straight game on Monday, joining Harden, who had a 34-game streak of 20+ points this season. According to ESPN, they are the first teammates to have 20-points in 30 or more games in a row since Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in 1961-62.

The Clippers are performing well statistically this season. They are ranked fifth in the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency - positions that are likely to climb providing they can keep their starters healthy.

The combination of Leonard, George, Montrezl Harrell, newly acquired Marcus Morris and Patrick Beverly on the floor is as tough a defensive lineup as any in the league. That versatility means LA can play small ball with the likes of Houston if they need to.

"The thing you like about this team is it can be a really big team and it can play small ball as well," coach Doc Rivers said after the game against OKC. "Our small-ball lineup is lethal, we just haven't needed it as much. It's nice to have both."

One to watch from the Rockets: Robert Covington (12.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Since his acquisition from Minnesota, Covington has seen his rebounding (8.4 since trade) and three-point shooting (3.2 makes on 36.4 per cent) jump. In his seventh year, Covington is on pace for one of his best seasons statically.

He is coming off back-to-back big games against New York (20 points, 13 rebounds, six of 11 from three) and Boston (16 points, 16 rebounds, four of 10 from three).

One to watch from the Clippers: Montrezl Harrell (18.7 pts, 7.1 rpg, 58% fg)

Harrell is an absolute bully down low on both ends of the court. Few big men are able to establish themselves on the block with Harrell because of his size and defensive tenacity.

He is coming off a 16-point game in less than 20 minutes on the floor against OKC, and a 24-point nine-rebound performance against Philadelphia.

