WATCH WNBA Finals: Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces Gm 2 FREE LIVE!

The final chapter of a most unique WNBA season is underway approaching with the league's top two teams - the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm - having weathered injuries, unprecedented challenges, a singular focus on social justice, and a fast-paced schedule to get to this point.

This best-of-five Finals series marks the fourth time in five years that the league's No 1 and No 2 seeds played for a title.

Seattle, who are 3-0 in championship series, came into the Finals with 10 wins in their last 11 games and a three-game sweep of Minnesota in the semi-finals, which gave them a valuable chance to rest.

The Aces, reaching the Finals for the first time since the franchise moved to Las Vegas, gutted out a five-game series win against the Connecticut Sun, storming back from a 16-point deficit in the first half to win the deciding game by a 66-63 margin.

Seattle struck the first blow in the series, winning Game 1 93-80 on Friday night. Breanna Stewart led the way with 37 points and 15 rebounds while Sue Bird handed out 16 assists, a WNBA playoff record.

