PODCAST: Heatcheck - Draft special

Heatcheck is back for a one-off Draft special, with Jaydee, Mo and BJ in attendance to run the rule over this year's class and all the talking points ahead of the picks.

As always we start off with the latest news following the league's announcement on the schedule for the new season as well as the off-season stirring into life with plenty of trades, including Dennis Schroder to the Lakers, a move that signals they're going for the repeat.

With plenty of rumours surrounding James Harden and the Houston Rockets, and the Bucks making moves to support Giannis, Hot Or Not has plenty to debate, including whether Milwaukee's moves are enough to fix their issues.

The guys discuss Harden potentially joining up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the Nets and whether it work? Will any of them sacrifice the ball for the better of the team and finally just how perfect a fit will Chris Paul be in Phoenix.

In Off The Court, Mo looks at the Draft class of 2019 and BJ jumps in to compare it to some of the other stand-out classes, while Primetime Preview gives BJ a chance to reflect on just how special Draft night is for a player.

The guys delve into the top prospects this year, those you have heard of and those you might not have, while there is a bonus at the end of the show as we get some off-the-record predictions and Mo's application for the Celtics GM role.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.